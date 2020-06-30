4th of July sale alert: get a free Echo Dot and save on the Ring Doorbell Pro

Just ahead of the 4th of July sale event, Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot and a $60 price cut on the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro. That brings the smart home bundle price down to $189, which is a total of $110 in savings.

The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your property in HD video and check in anytime with live on-demand video. Unlike previous models, the Pro offers advanced motion detection with the ability to customize your motion zones to focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring doorbell will also send alerts to your smartphone, laptop, or tablet when motion is detected and offers two-way talk.



The 3rd generation Echo Dot currently retails for $49.99, so with this bundle deal, you're saving $60 on the Ring Pro and scoring a free feature-rich smart speaker. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Ring Doorbell on sale, so you should take advantage of this deal now before it's too late.

Early 4th of July deal:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $189 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring doorbell works with Amazon Alexa and will send alerts to Echo Devices so you can hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. The Echo Dot can also play music, make calls, and control other smart home devices.

