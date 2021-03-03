4K TV deal: this Sony 65-inch TV gets a $230 price cut at Amazon

One of the best TVs of 2021 is getting an impressive discount at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the Sony 65-inch X900H Series 4K TV on sale for $1,169.99 (was $1,399.99) when you apply the additional $28 coupon at checkout. That's a massive $230 discount and the lowest price we've found for the feature-rich 4K TV.

Save $230 - Packed with premium features, the 2020 Sony 65-inch TV gets a $230 price cut at Amazon when you apply the additional $28 coupon at checkout. The 4K TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide stunning accuracy and brilliant colors.

The 2020 Sony X900H has everything you'd want in your dream TV. The 65-inch set delivers an exceptional viewing experience with an ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide stunning accuracy and brilliant colors. Gamers will also enjoy the Sony 4K gaming TV feature that provides a smoother and more enhanced gaming experience. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can use your TV as a hub to control compatible smart home devices and use your voice to play movies, ask questions, and more.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the Sony set and a fantastic price for a feature-rich 65-inch 4K TV. The additional coupon is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so we recommend snagging this TV deal now before it's too late.

Save $240 - A fantastic TV deal, you can score a massive $240 discount on this Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $350 at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD picture quality and comes with the Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a handy voice remote.

Save $100 - You can pick up this 65-inch 4K TV for just $449.99 at Amazon. This Insignia set has the Fire experience built in so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

Save $350 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $400 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.

Save $150 - You can save $150 on this stunning 65-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less.

