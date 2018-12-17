3 reasons why the Moto G6 would make a brilliant last minute Christmas present

We've seen enough 'last minute gifts ideas' across the web and Sunday supplements to know that we're now entering the final stretch of the Christmas shopping sprint (our calendar also helped) - and we have a smartphone-flavoured option to make your life easier still.

The Moto G6 has been one of the phones we've admired most in 2018. So much so, in fact, that it has topped our rundown of the best budget smartphones since its UK release back in May.

But we're already heading into spoiler territory. So let's just launch straight into our three reasons why you should consider the Moto G6 for a stocking on the 25th...

1. The phone is really good

First and foremost, you don't want to encounter the wrath of your loved one on Christmas Day by letting them unwrap a rubbishy mobile phone. We wouldn't do that to you! Take a read of our Moto G6 review, and you'll see that this genuinely is a smartphone that captured our hearts.

So what's so good about it? Without wishing to sound shallow, the design is the first thing you'll notice. It looks and feels like a premium smartphone, with its 5.7-inch Full HD+ resolution LCD display, optimum handling size and 3D glass casing. The fast charging battery generally lasts all day, the 12MP main camera takes photos we'd expect of more expensive phones, and it's no slouch in the performance department.

Yes, we're well aware that it's never going to compete with the very best phones on the market like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but that's where reason 2 comes in...

2. Moto G6 deals are soooooo cheap

How much do you reckon a phone like the one described above costs? If you said "less than £200, obviously", then we give you top marks (although we'd suggest you tone down the smugness just a tad).

Yep, you can currently grab the Moto G6 for around £180 if you're looking to buy it outright. It's a frankly astonishing price tag for a smartphone that's so accomplished. Rather grab it on contract? Then a quick look at our dedicated Moto G6 deals guide which shows that you can pick one up on EE for as little as £15 per month and less than £50 upfront with 1GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. So there are bargains to be had either way.

We know it's not exactly a fair fight, but to get the iPhone XR you'd have to splash over £700 and something more in the region of £40 per month. Ouch.

3. Loads of retailers stock the Moto G6

We wouldn't be suggesting the Moto G6 if the only place you can get it online is somewhere in Hong Kong that takes 3 months to ship or if you'd have to travel hundreds of miles to claim the last remaining stock in a bricks-and-mortar store.

Due to its popularity (and price tag) the Moto G6 is available in a wide range of trusted retailers for the same low price. Amazon.co.uk, AO.com and Very are the options that stand out as online-only retailers that have the handset in stock and next-day delivery options. While Argos and John Lewis both have the Moto G6 available online and instore if you'd sooner do the last of your Christmas shopping on the high street.

Our up-to-the-minute price comparison below will show you even more options that you can choose from to buy - click 'show more deals' to discover other places to pick up the Moto G6. Or, again, it's our Moto G6 deals page for the most reasonable places to buy contracts.