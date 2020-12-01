20 hot Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get – but you don't have long

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are still going, but not for much longer. While a lot of the big savings continue on from Black Friday, a couple of new items are well worth noting – including a Nintendo Switch bundle with Fortnite branding and in-game items.

While it's unclear when a lot of the savings below end, we'd be surprised to see many of them still running after midnight Pacific on Cyber Monday. We've left Amazon devices off of this list, too, since they're pretty obvious buys during the Cyber Monday sales event – and you might be looking for something a little more specific.

The Amazon Cyber Monday deals we've rounded up below are still live as of publication – but you never know when one might sell out, so act fast if there's something you want. Shop more offers with our roundup of the best Walmart Cyber Monday and Best Buy Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2020

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition with Yellow and Blue Joy-Con: $299 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fortnite Nintendo Switch in stock (it comes with a few in-game goodies), but we expect it to quickly sell out like it did at Target and Walmart earlier. You'll need to grab this deal quick then before it's gone – we can't be certain the Switch will have reliable stock before the holidays. View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $100 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $99 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD 500GB: $129 $61.99 at Amazon

The WD Black SN750 is one of our favorite SSDs, even if it's getting a little old these days. However, don't let its long time on the market fool you, this is still one of the best SSDs on the market, and at $62 for 500GB, it's an excellent deal, too. View Deal

Furbo Dog Camera: $249 $133.99 at Amazon

As seen on Ellen, apparently, save more than $100 on this Alexa-enabled two-way audio dog camera, which lets you remotely distribute treats. It features two-way audio, presumably so you can listen to all the informative things your dog has to say. View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV (2020): $179.99 $119 at Amazon

Pick up a cheap TV during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. This 32-inch 720p smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

Samsung 50-inch 8000 Series UHD HDR 4K TV: $429.99 $377.99 at Amazon

This 8000 series is one of the latest 50-inch 4K TV's to come out from Samsung and comes packed with a ton of great features. You're getting full Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, as well as Samsung's new Crystal 4k processor here at a new price of $377.99 - a full $40 cheaper than it's original RRP.

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4 or Xbox One | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 50% on the newly released Watch Dogs Legion with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal. Legion will work on Xbox One or PS4 - and if you choose to play on a new Xbox Series X/S you'll get to take advantage of the free next-gen upgrade.

BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum: $259.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Perfect for pet owners, Amazon has the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $159.99. The upright vacuum includes specialized pet tools to reach to clean up all that pesky pet hair and it's one of the cheapest we've seen so far.

Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame 9.7in $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon (save $100)

Get $100 off one of our favorite digital photo frames in this excellent time-limited deal. This 2K frame has a 2048x1536 resolution, making it one of the sharpest on the market, and has a companion app that lets you send snaps or connect it to the services like Google Photos.View Deal

Lowest Price Apple AirPods + wireless charging case: $199 $139.98 Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $140. That's a $59 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We were seeing an extra $20 off the price of this Apple Watch Series 6, but the price has just jumped up slightly to $349.99. You'll want to move quickly then, to grab this as it's obviously popular enough for Amazon to be slowly bringing that price back up.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $110 at Amazon in this early Cyber Monday deal. Tap to play and skip music, and just say "Hey Siri" to summon Apple's voice assistant. The AirPods are good for more than 24 hours of listening time with the (wired) charging case

Lowest price Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – 128GB: $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 – The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is quite simply the best Android tablet you can buy, and the 128GB model is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. A brilliant deal on a brilliant slate – but don't hang about, as this is likely to sell out fast.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead: $499.99 $428 at Amazon

Save over $70 on this cordless stick vacuum cleaner from Dyson. It comes with up to 60 minutes run time and a direct drive motorhead for powerful cleaning, and quickly converts to a handheld cleaner, while a fully sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, making it great if you have allergy sufferers in your home.

OnePlus 8T: $749 $629.99 at Amazon (save $119)

This unlocked phone has a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 6.55-inch FHD+ display and four rear cameras. It's a great phone mid-ranged Android phone with strong features across the board.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - 41mm: $429.99 $339 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has just hit its lowest price yet at Amazon, courtesy of a $60 discount. That's a great saving considering this watch is still fairly new to the market, and hasn't seen its first major price drops yet. If you've been holding out for those Samsung Galaxy Watch deals then, now's the time to pounce.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 on this Kraken Tournament Edition headset that is compatible with multiple platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Mobile.

Optoma UHD30 4K Gaming Projector: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Your TV or monitor too small for gaming? Then you'll want a gaming projector. The Optoma UHD30 can give you a screen up to 120 inches in size, and with its 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p, 120Hz at 4K) and HDR10 support, paired with its extremely low input lag and a $200 saving, it really is game on.



