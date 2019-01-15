120GB of data for £20 per month - this Virgin Mobile SIM only deal is the UK's new best

In the battle for the best SIM only deals, Three has held the crown for quite a while now. But Virgin Mobile has just swooped on and taken the title temporarily with an absolutely incredible limited time offer.

Virgin has topped Three's 100GB of data for £20 offer by chucking on another 20GB of data on top. Yes, that means you can now get 120GB of data for that price. To give you an idea of just how much that is, its enough to watch roughly four hours of SD Netflix every single day each month (not that we would necessarily advise that).

We can quite happily tell you that you will not get a better big data SIMO deal anywhere else in the UK right now - but it will only be available until the end of the month. You can see this offer in all its glory down below and we fully advise grabbing one before it goes - these kind of deals don't come around everyday.

The brilliant Virgin Mobile SIM only deal in full:

Virgin Mobile SIM only | 12-month contract | 120GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20pm

120GB of data for just £20 a month is absolutely incredible and trumps all other big data SIMO deals by a long way. Calls and texts are all-you-can-eat. If you like the price but are unsure about Virgin, then check out our primer below.



Deal must end on January 31View Deal

Why go for a Virgin Mobile SIM only deal?

Virgin Mobile proudly claims on its website that it has a faster average 4G speed than O2, Vodafone and Three and a 99% 4G coverage. On top of that the provider offers spending caps and data rollover although we're not entirely sure how much you'll need that when you have 120GB of data to use each month.

