Dyson Black Friday deals live: expert picks for the best Aussie offers on vacuums, fans, hair tools and more

Black Friday sales in Australia are in full swing, and that makes the next few days – or at least until December 2, which is Cyber Monday – the best time to pick up a Dyson product.

The popular British brand, best known for making some of the best cordless stick vacuums, is already at it. There's a dedicated section for Dyson Black Friday deals on the brand's online storefront, with hundreds slashed off the coveted products.

From cordless vacuums to hair-styling tools, and purifiers that look like pieces of art in the home, Dyson does make some excellent products. In fact, you can now even buy a lamp – called the Dyson Solarcycle Morph – that has a plethora of functionalities to help maintain circadian rhythms and keep you alert.

However, every single one of them carries a premium price tag. So, if you can find them discounted, you really should pounce on the chance and suck up those savings. And while you can shop directly at Dyson, who will price match if you find an item cheaper elsewhere, we're listing the best Dyson Black Friday deals here from all trusted retailers to ease your shopping.

Vacuums

Good value Dyson Gen5detect Complete: was AU$1,599 now AU$949 at Dyson Save AU$650 It's the most powerful Dyson yet and this is the exclusive model that comes with every single attachment you can think of (6 in total) along with 2 cleaning heads – the Digital Motorbar and the Fluffy Optic. You'll also get the Dyson FreeDok, which is a free-standing dock to stow it all away. If there was a Dyson Black Friday deal worth your money, this one is it!

Dyson Gen5detect Absolute: was AU$1,549 now AU$879 at Amazon Save AU$670 This whopping 43% discount on Amazon is absolutely a steal! It is Dyson's most powerful cordless vac and, despite being a little top-heavy, I would still not hesitate recommending it at this price. You'll get 2 cleaning heads and 2 attachments in the box, which isn't bad at all. However, if you don't mind spending a little more, the Dyson Gen5detect Complete at Dyson for AU$949 (listed above) is better value as you get much more.

Dyson Gen5outsize Complete: was AU$1,699 now AU$1,049 at Dyson Save AU$650 If you live in a large home, having a high-capacity dust canister on your cordless vacuum cleaner is handy. Dyson's Gen5outsize comes with a bigger bin that's 150% larger than the usual Dyson ones, plus larger cleaning heads to get the job done faster. You even get a bigger battery that promises up to 140 minutes of fade-free power. However, that bigger battery and larger fixtures makes this a heavy machine, so it might be unwieldy for some users. Note that this is the Complete model, so you get the FreeDok included.

Dyson Gen5outsize Absolute: was AU$1,599 now AU$999 at Dyson Save AU$600 If you aren't too fussed about a free-standing dock, you get the biggest Dyson cordless vacuum for a lot less if you opt for the Absolute model. Everything about it stays the same (except the colour scheme), but you won't get as many inclusions here. It's still a fantastic option for larger homes or ones with pets.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was AU$1,449 now AU$1,227.14 at Amazon Save AU$221.86 This is a slightly disappointing offer on what I consider to be the best Dyson vacuum still, despite the Gen5detect being more powerful. It's lighter, thus easier to use, and has a really impressive amount of suction. It's been cheaper before but, at the time of writing, the 15% discount on Amazon is the best there is. You get a battery life of up to 60 minutes, and it comes with the Fluffy Optic cleaning head to light up microscopic dust particles on hard floors. There’s a separate cleaner head for carpets, as well as three extra attachments.

Dyson V11 Advanced: was AU$1,199 now AU$699 at Amazon Save AU$500 It's possible to pick up the V11 for around the AU$650 mark during major sales, so we will admit this isn't as enticing an offer as we've previously seen. Still, this is good value for a machine that's still quite powerful for most people's needs. The V11 has up to 60 minutes of run time, and it’s got an LCD screen to show you just how much battery life you’ve got left.

Dyson V10 Cyclone: was AU$1,099 now AU$749 at Amazon Save AU$350 This older Dyson vacuum was down to AU$589 on Amazon during October's Prime Day sale, so this is a disappointing offer, especially considering the more powerful V11 listed above is cheaper. However, it would be remiss if us to not list the discount here. It offers fade-free power for up to 60 minutes, and this model comes with just the one cleaner head – the Digital Motorbar – and two extra attachments.

Dyson V8 Extra: was AU$799 now AU$429 at Amazon Save AU$370 The V8 might be Dyson's oldest current model, but it's the best option on a budget. That said, it was AU$347 not that long ago, but we still think this is a decent offer. This lightweight vacuum will give you up to 40 minutes of runtime and will ship with the usual Digital Motorbar for the floor, plus the Hair Screw Tool, the flexible tube to get the V8 under furniture and two other attachments.

Dyson 360 Vis Nav: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,549 at Dyson Save AU$450 Dyson’s first robot vacuum cleaner to be available in Australia is pretty powerful and can do a decent job of getting into room edges to suck up dirt, but it is expensive and, in all honesty, not great value. However, with a decent chunk of change slashed, it’s not a bad option if you really want a Dyson robovac. And just to watch that little tongue pop out to clean room edges might make this worthwhile for some people.

Best price Dyson Supersonic Nural: was AU$749 now AU$498 at Amazon Save AU$251 With a saving of over AU$250, you get a hair dryer with a plethora of sensors that make sure your scalp remains healthy, automatically adjusting heat and airflow depending on how far away the dryer is from your head. You also get a bunch of magnetic attachments for a styled blow dry too – this hair dryer won a TechRadar Gadget of the Year Award, so it's well worth considering.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long (Nickel/Copper): was AU$849 now AU$649 at Amazon Save AU$200 This is the full Airwrap package, so it's the wand with all the attachments in the box to help you whip up the perfectly coifed hairdo. And it's for long hair too. So no matter how you like your hair done up, this will do it in no time at all with minimal heat damage. Also available for AU$649 from The Iconic.

Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape (Long Edition, Blue/Copper): was AU$699 now AU$599 at eBay Save AU$100 with code Coming directly from the official Dyson store on eBay, this small discount on the listed price is not a bad offer at all, considering you're getting the 20mm, 30mm and 40mm Long barrels for curls and waves, plus two brushes (one is a volumiser) and the flyaways attachment too. The matching storage case is also included, but note that this is suited to long hair lengths. Just be sure to use the code SAVEBF at checkout for the maximum saving. Available for the same price in Copper/Nickel as well.

Lowest price Dyson Airstrait: was AU$749 now AU$498 at Amazon Save AU$251 Promising to take way less time to straighten hair by working just fine in wet hair, the Airstrait is the hair-care tool making headlines. It won't burn wet hair as other straighteners would, leaving you with less hair damage and a quicker styling session in the mornings.

Dyson Corrale: was AU$699 now AU$498 at Amazon Save AU$201 While the Dyson Airstrait is busy making headlines, the older Corrale hair straightener is getting a rather nice 29% discount on Amazon. It's a heavy appliance, but it works cordlessly and even has an airplane mode that disconnects the battery while you're travelling. It also has a safety shut off that activates after about 10 or 15 minutes of inactivity.

Dyson Supersonic (Copper/Nickel): was AU$649 now AU$449 at Dyson Save AU$200 It might be marginally cheaper than the Nural, but with the current Amazon discount, the newer and smarter hair dryer is the better buy. Still, the old Supersonic has a fan following and if you've been holding off for it, Dyson's got a good price on the Copper/Nickel colourway. It's not the best price we've seen though – which was AU$399 – but it's still a decent saving.

Fans, heaters and air purifiers

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1: was AU$899 now AU$777 at Amazon Save AU$122 This is part of the latest range of air purifying fans and heaters from Dyson, with improved filtration following the HEPA H13 standard. This purifier oscillates 350º to cool you down in summer or warm you up in winter, and the filter is easy to change. You'll know when you need to via the tiny display on the machine. It comes with a handy little remote control and offers a night mode where it quietens down to allow lighter sleepers to rest easy.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde (HP09): was AU$1,149 now AU$825 at Amazon Save AU$324 This Dyson appliance offers heating, cooling and air purification, making it more space-efficient than investing in separate devices. Like the name suggests, this device removes formaldehyde from your home, and Dyson claims the appliance destroys it completely. It’s a rather expensive device, but it looks modern and sleek, and the all-in-one aspect is appealing.

Dyson Purifier Cool: was AU$899 now AU$588 at eBay Save AU$311 With the Australian summer here, you might be thinking it’s time to upgrade your old pedestal fan. The Dyson Purifier Cool is a futuristic-looking stand-up fan, which can keep you cool while also purifying the air around you. It rotates up to 350° and even has a night mode, so it uses its quietest settings. This purifying fan was available for AU$599 during last year’s Black Friday and was previously, so this is a very welcome discount. And eBay Plus members can have it for AU$538.

Headphones

Dyson OnTrac: was AU$799 now AU$699 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$100 We thought these cans were overpriced in our Dyson OnTrac review, but appreciated that the British brand has done a far better job on its second set of headphones than the Zone. While sound is lovely, there are others who do it better, but just being able to customise the headphones might well be worth the cash.