Need to cool off? Dyson's coveted purifier fans are up to 39% off for Black Friday

The Black Friday deals season is one of the best times to buy a Dyson tower fan. The British company’s fans, which sport a unique belted style and handy smart features, are typically sold at a high price – sometimes costing over AU$1,000! But with the Black Friday bargains, we’ve seen the costs come down dramatically.

The most impressive discount we’ve seen this year has been an all-time low price for the Dyson Purifier Cool, the company’s tall cooling fan that doubles as a HEPA-filtered air purifier.

But a Dyson fan (pun alert!) will tell you that there’s more to fans than just cooling; fans that can sense airborne particles, including formaldehyde that can be emitted by several household items like new furniture, along with fans that double as heaters are on offer – and even though we’re heading into summer, a heating fan may be attractive once we head into winter in 2025. Different sizes, along with options that come with features through the MyDyson app, are available if you so wish.

So let’s quit rambling – if you’re looking for a Dyson fan to beat the summer heat, this is your one-stop article.

lowest price Dyson Purifier Cool: was AU$899 now AU$588 at eBay Save AU$311 We flagged this discount in our live blog of the best Black Friday deals, but it warrants another mention as the AU$588 price point of the Dyson Purifier Cool is an all-time low. Capable of rotating 350°, with MyDyson app support and intelligent graphing of filtered particles, this is one smart air circulator, and it can be yours with a considerable 35% off. Sign up for eBay Plus, and you can shave an additional AU$50 off with a coupon, bringing the price down to just AU$538, or 39% off.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1: was AU$899 now AU$777 at eBay Save AU$122 This is a member of the latest range of air purifying fans and heaters from Dyson, with improved filtration following the HEPA H13 standard. This purifier oscillates 350º to cool you down in summer or warm you up in winter, and the filter is easy to change. You'll know when you need to via the tiny display on the machine. It comes with a handy little remote control and offers a night mode where it quietens down to allow lighter sleepers to rest easy. Making things better, if you add the coupon code SAVEBF at the checkout, you can bring the price down to just AU$727. Bargain!

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde: was AU$999 now AU$699 at Dyson Save AU$300 Part of Dyson’s range of powerful air purifiers that can detect and destroy formaldehyde, along with 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, this is one of the company’s flagship fans. Naturally, it comes with MyDyson support, pollutant-absorption graphing on its display, and a remote with several modes. Adding the code BF300 to your purchase at the checkout will activate this deal.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde (HP09): was AU$1,149 now AU$825 at Amazon Save AU$324 This Dyson appliance offers heating, cooling and air purification, making it more space-efficient than investing in separate devices. Like the name suggests, this device removes formaldehyde from your home, and Dyson claims the appliance destroys it completely. It’s a rather expensive device, but it looks modern and sleek, and the all-in-one aspect is appealing.

Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan heater: was AU$649 now AU$448 at eBay Save AU$201 The cheapest heating and cooling combo device in the Dyson family has also received a noticeable discount. The Hot+Cool Jet Focus is a small fan/heater without app support, but it does have a handy remote control. Given its size, it’ll operate better in small rooms, and as it’s not an air purifier, don’t expect it to make the air any less particle-y. That being said, it’s still a handy gadget for the home, and when you add the coupon BLKFR at the checkout, you can bring the price down to just AU$398 – a whopping 38% off.