Price-drop alert: the Dyson Gen5detect at a record-low price is my favourite Black Friday deal for 2024

In my Dyson Gen5detect review, I called it "impressive" but my biggest issue with it was its price tag. While a starting price of AU$1,499 is quite normal for a Dyson, I think it's just too much to pay for a cordless vacuum cleaner, even one as powerful as the Gen5detect.

The RRP of just the Absolute model that's available at most authorised retailers is AU$1,549. It gets you two motorised cleaning heads and three additional attachments. If you want all the bells and whistles, though – the aforementioned five attachments, plus three additional ones and a free-standing dock – you'll want the Complete model which usually costs AU$1,599 at full price. Sure, you get the whole shebang, but c'mon, who has that kind of money to spend on a fabulous vacuum cleaner?!

Black Friday sales have delivered though, with some of the biggest price drops on Dyson products I have seen in seven years and it includes both the Gen5detect models. The Absolute is 44% off on Amazon at AU$869.99, while the Complete is 45% off at a mere AU$879 and it's my pick for the best Black Friday deal this year!

Better value Dyson Gen5detect Complete: was AU$1,599 now AU$879 at Dyson Save AU$720 It's the most powerful Dyson yet and this is the exclusive model that comes with every single attachment you can think of (6 in total) along with 2 cleaning heads – the Digital Motorbar and the Fluffy Optic. You'll also get the Dyson Free Dok Multi, which is a free-standing dock to stow it all away. If there was a Dyson Black Friday deal worth your money, this one is it!

Good price Dyson Gen5detect Absolute: was AU$1,549 now AU$869.99 at Amazon Save AU$679.01 This whopping 44% discount on Amazon is an absolute steal, especially since the price just keeps dropping! It is Dyson's most powerful cordless vac and, despite being a little top-heavy, I would still not hesitate recommending it at this price. You'll get 2 cleaning heads and 2 attachments in the box, which isn't bad at all. However, if you don't mind spending a little more, the Dyson Gen5detect Complete at Dyson for AU$879 (listed above) is better value as you get much more.

As you've probably already guessed, the only difference between the Absolute and the Complete is the colour scheme of the vacuums themselves and the attachments that ship with each. All other functionality remains the same.

With an impressive 262aw of suction (approx. 2,101 pascals), the Gen5detect is Dyson's most powerful vacuum and it can suck up dust and fibres from deep within carpets too. But then I don't really need to preach to the choir about how good a Dyson vacuum really is, do I?

One big upgrade over the previous model is that the Gen5detect doesn't have the trigger in the handle to power it on. Instead, there's an actual power button above the display, and that made me very happy when I tested this model. (See exactly how the two compare in our Dyson Gen5detect vs V15 face-off.)

Given the bigger battery used here makes it a little more top heavy compared to the V15 Detect, for example, the lack of the trigger – which you would have to keep pressed at all times to power the machine – means there's not as much pressure on your wrist and forearm. It's a design change I'm all for.

Another reason there's a little more added weight is because of the integrated crevice tool. It's really handy to have right within the tube itself but I personally prefer the separate attachment – but this is me nitpicking now.

Honestly, if you're stronger than I am (which you probably will be, dear reader), then this is one cordless vacuum deal I can recommend wholeheartedly, particularly the Complete model.

If, however, you have the strength for a better option, the Dyson Gen5outsize is perfect for larger homes and is more than just a larger bin canister. It also has an even bigger battery for up to 140 minutes of runtime and larger floor cleaning attachments to the job gets done quicker. And it too is discounted down to a record-low price of just AU$898 for the Complete model directly from Dyson.

Dyson Gen5outsize Complete: was AU$1,699 now AU$898 at Dyson Save AU$801 If you live in a large home, having a high-capacity dust canister on your cordless vacuum cleaner is handy. Dyson's Gen5outsize comes with a bigger bin that's 150% larger than the usual Dyson ones, plus larger cleaning heads to get the job done faster. You even get a bigger battery that promises up to 140 minutes of fade-free power. However, that bigger battery and larger fixtures makes this a heavy machine, so it might be unwieldy for some users. Note that this is the Complete model, so you get the Free Dok Multi included.