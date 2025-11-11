<a id="elk-f070aade-643e-43a4-87c4-8e2330ae33fb"></a><h2 id="welcome-back-to-our-live-black-friday-sales-coverage">Welcome back to our live Black Friday sales coverage</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="eaa2ac0c-43bd-421a-a141-d2e2bcd3f1a5"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Smgr9M4XNSJmK2YYx8my4K" name="black-friday-deals-uk-11-11-25-header-1" alt="Collage of Black Friday deals in the UK, including Hisense TV, Nintendo Switch 2, Samsung laptop, Dyson Supersonic, Ninja Slushi, and Apple iPhone" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Smgr9M4XNSJmK2YYx8my4K.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="b3cf320c-8d62-4952-be7f-c582bb593e1a">Thanks for joining me once again for TechRadar's live coverage of this year's Black Friday sales in the UK. I'm here for another round of hunting down the best deals at all the top retailers, such as Amazon, Argos, Currys, Very and John Lewis, as all have sales events underway right now. Join me for expert buying advice from myself and our team of experts whose job it is to help you find the top-rated products you want and fun tech bargains for the lowest price.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>