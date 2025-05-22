The best Memorial Day TV sales live – I've hand-picked the top deals from $79.99

The long-awaited holiday is almost here, which means Memorial Day TV sales are available to shop right now.

Most retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already launched official Memorial Day sales, and unsurprisingly, some of the best deals are on TVs. You can score record-low prices on stunning 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with prices starting at just $79.99.

As a deals editor for TechRadar who specializes in TVs, I've combed through today's Memorial Day sales to find the best TV deals. There are plenty to choose from, thanks to massive discounts on older-model TVs and first-time discounts on newer displays.

You'll find today's best Memorial Day TV deals below, which have been categorized by size, and I've selected today's five best offers at the top of this page. I will also be live blogging my top picks throughout the day, examining prices and features so you can make the best buying decision this Memorial Day.

The best Memorial Day TV sales

Today's 5 best Memorial Day TV deals

60-75 inch Memorial Day TV deals

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is the best Memorial Day TV deal I've spotted, and I predict it won't be around for long.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Samsung's Memorial Day sale has the 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Insignia 70-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $499.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy The best budget big-screen TV deal this Memorial Day is Insignia's 70-inch F50 Series Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Hisense U6N 75-inch Mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.

LG UT75 75-inch 4K Smart TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's Memorial Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.

50-59 inch Memorial Day TV deals

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV ahead of Memorial Day, Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99 at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.

32-49 inch Memorial Day TV deals

Insignia F20 Series 32-inch HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy Today's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for only $79.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire interface, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.