The best Memorial Day TV sales live – I've hand-picked the top deals from $79.99

The long-awaited holiday is almost here, which means Memorial Day TV sales are available to shop right now.
Most retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already launched official Memorial Day sales, and unsurprisingly, some of the best deals are on TVs. You can score record-low prices on stunning 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with prices starting at just $79.99.
As a deals editor for TechRadar who specializes in TVs, I've combed through today's Memorial Day sales to find the best TV deals. There are plenty to choose from, thanks to massive discounts on older-model TVs and first-time discounts on newer displays.
You'll find today's best Memorial Day TV deals below, which have been categorized by size, and I've selected today's five best offers at the top of this page. I will also be live blogging my top picks throughout the day, examining prices and features so you can make the best buying decision this Memorial Day.
The best Memorial Day TV sales
- Amazon: smart TVs from $89.99
- Best Buy: big-screen TVs from $299.99
- OLED TVs: from $599.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung: $2,300 off 4K, OLED & QLED TVs
- Walmart: cheap 4K TVs from $298
Today's 5 best Memorial Day TV deals
The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. This is the best Memorial Day TV deal I've spotted, and I predict it won't be around for long.
The Hisense U6N Mini-LED TV is a great budget pick for anyone looking to upgrade their living room with a bigger screen or with the improved picture quality that mini LEDs offer. It features full array local dimming, which can precisely tune color and contrast to the image on the screen, and further refines details with AI upscaling. While it might not be the best gaming TV out there, it also does a decent job with Game Mode Plus and the features it offers like VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD Freesync. You can get the Hisense U6N in various sizes, but this deal specifically applies to the 75-inch one.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's Memorial Day deal brings the 77-inch model down to $2,499.99, thanks to a whopping $2,100 discount.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
60-75 inch Memorial Day TV deals
LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung's Memorial Day sale has the 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
The best budget big-screen TV deal this Memorial Day is Insignia's 70-inch F50 Series Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's Memorial Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.
50-59 inch Memorial Day TV deals
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV ahead of Memorial Day, Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99 at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.
32-49 inch Memorial Day TV deals
Today's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for only $79.99. This is a good display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire interface, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Want an OLED TV, but on a budget? LG's B4 is ranked in our best TV guide as the best cheap OLED on the market, and the 48-inch model is on sale for only $549.99 at Best Buy. That's just $50 shy of the record-low price we briefly saw this year, and the cheapest OLED you can buy.
The OLED display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.
LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was
$699.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a cheap big-screen TV this Memorial Day, you can't get much better than Insignia's 70-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV for $369.99 (originally $499.99).
For that price, you get 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. All in all, this is a great deal if you're on a budget but want a massive display.
Insignia 70-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV: was
$499.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy
I'm kicking off today's live blog with the best TV deal I've spotted so far -LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,296.99.
The LG C4 OLED is ranked as TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV, and today's price is the lowest we've ever seen. It's an incredible deal for a highly rated big-screen OLED display, and I can't imagine the price will drop any further anytime soon.
LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV: was
$2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy
Welcome to today's live coverage of the best Memorial Day TV sales. While Memorial Day is still days away, most retailers have already launched their official Memorial Day sales.
I've combed through offers from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart to find the best-rated TVs that offer incredible value thanks to today's discount. Most of the TVs have been reviewed here at TechRadar, so you can do your research before you take the plunge.
Something to keep in mind while shopping is that all of today's TV deals are a part of official Memorial Day sales. That means you typically won't find better discounts on Memorial Day, so today's early offers are worth buying now.