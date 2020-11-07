SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless review

Built specifically for Sony’s next-generation hardware, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P works wonders for the intended console. However, don’t expect a lot of usability in other areas.

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis 7P deals Amazon India View Similar Amazon No price information

Two-minute review

As the PS5 and Xbox Series X lurk around the corner, SteelSeries has released a pair of gaming headsets geared toward the new consoles. There are some subtle differences between the two extending beyond hardware-matching colors. Specifically designed for the Playstation 5, the Arctis 7P Wireless offers a lot for its $149 (£159, about AU$210) price tag.

The PS5 branding is more than just a theme: besides the attractive white and blue colorway, it’s also compatible with Sony’s Tempest 3D Audio Tech. Unlike its Xbox Series X/S sibling, the Arctis 7P doesn’t need to use the included USB-C adapter to utilize the wireless connection dongle on Sony’s console either.

(Image credit: Future)

The Arctis 7P includes a 2.4 Ghz ultra-low latency audio connection, 24 hours of battery life and a retractable Discord-certified microphone. This feature set is housed within SteelSeries’ signature steel frame that’s solid as a rock – the ski goggle adjustment strap may turn some off. Around $50 more than the SonyPulse 3D , the Arctis 7P is one of the best wireless PS5 and PC gaming headsets available at launch.

(Image credit: Future)

Out of the package, the Arctis 7P feels as strongly constructed as it looks. The headset can take on some serious drops thanks to the steel frame. It’ll have to, considering how the ski goggle adjustment strap and velcro combo isn’t very user friendly. Some users won’t have a problem with it, but others may find it a bit uncomfortable during long gaming sessions, where traditional sliding adjustment mechanisms are more comfortable.

(Image credit: Future)

The ski goggle adjustments aren’t ideal for activities outside of stationary gaming. Running, working out and vigorous movement means the Arctis 7P is prone to sliding a bit much. As long as one plans on taking nice walks, it works well as a decent pair of headphones wired or wireless. Music quality is serviceable but a bit on the flat end despite bass and mids sounding good.

(Image credit: Future)

Having a retractable mic means that you won’t have to fumble with and potentially lose a detachable microphone. Buttons are easily identifiable and usable as well. The mic switch, volume roller, micro-USB port, 3.5 mm jack and mobile cable port sit nicely enough to easily make mid-game adjustments. The right cup even features a handy sidetone volume roller, which makes communicating during gaming sessions or phone calls more accommodating.

Since we don’t have a PS5 yet, we couldn’t test how the Arctis 7P handles Sony’s much-touted Tempest 3D Audio Tech. Gaming on Playstation 4, Switch, PC and even on compatible mobile devices sound great regardless. Audio rich games like The Last of Us Part II or Ghost of Tsushima come to life. Connecting the SteelSeries Arctis 7P to our phone is a treat: we’ve never heard mobile games like Genshin Impact or Asphalt 9 feature such sonic clarity.

(Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, PC users lose out on virtual 3D sound. The SteelSeries’ Engine 3 can fine-tune your audio experience through the presets, but they don’t help much. That app does let you tune the mic too, however, which helps it sound clear when trying to chat with teammates. In multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Warzone or Rainbow Six: Siege this is a godsend, and the mic is even great for giving commands to Cortana.

(Image credit: Future)

SteelSeries is claiming 24 hours of battery life, which means you should be able to get through some long gaming and listening sessions with no problem. The SteelSeries Engine 3 app provides a battery bar on PC alongside the power button phasing between green, yellow, red and the blinking red, so you always know when you need to charge the headset.

Playstation 5 users looking for a feature-packed headset offering more than Sony’s first-party Pulse 3D headset should take the Arctis 7P into consideration. Not only does it support Tempest 3D but it offers double the battery life.

However, if you’re looking for something that can handle all platforms and actually sounds good with music, you may want to look elsewhere. Still, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P is a great gaming headset that’s ready for the PS5 right out of the box.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

You want a PS5 compatible that’s a bit more feature heavy than the Pulse 3D

For 50 bucks or quid more than Sony’s first party headset, the Arctis 7P offers an attractive alternative, due to the retractable headset and multi-platform capabilities – just not for Xbox.

You require a quality build

The signature steel frame makes the headset feel utterly indestructible at times.

You need great battery life

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P lasts up to 24 hours on a single charge, which means you’re not going to constantly have to plug it in.

Don't buy it if...

You want a more versatile audio experience

Anything outside of dedicated PS5 usage may not deliver the same results of similarly priced headsets. Music, for instance, sounds flat on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P.