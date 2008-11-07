Ikonik Zaria A20 review

A case with some nice gimmicks, but it seems to have cut corners on its interior

The Ikonik Zaria A20 gave me a new toy.

You see, IKONIK doesn't believe in hiding its power buttons behind a little girly, ﬂappy bit. No, they dare you to kick it.

Dubbed the kick start panel, it's chrome, it's shiny and it's solid. Punt, back-heel or side-foot – the choice is yours. Stubbing my toe on the way to the shower in the morning now actually achieves something productive.

Kick start your day



Meanwhile, the Zaria thermal solutions have become smarter. SIM (System Intelligent Management) provides a hardware and software layer to actively control the temperature in your machine.

Four sensors feed out from the SIM and are yours to place at will, allowing you to pinpoint exactly where your system is heating up. Armed with this knowledge, the SIM software gives you direct control over your fans through four different settings (performance, silent, 0db and fanless).

The conﬁgurations, such as waiting until the linked sensor reads 40°C before the appropriate fan kicks in, are just the tip of the intelligent cooling iceberg. You can also monitor one non-chassis fan, taking the total to four. Tweaking your PC's cooling suddenly becomes a stimulating, full-time hobby.

Pricey case



The A20 boasts the now traditional no-more-screws system for hardware slots.

Unfortunately, that handy setup clearly occupied most of the case's interior design budget. There's a distinct lack of channels for the mess of wires a normal motherboard demands, let alone the spaghetti junction around the SIM itself.

Word to the wise: watch out for the sensor cables before putting the side cover back on. 'Snap' is never a good sound unless it's accompanied by 'crackle' and 'pop'. For a £110 case it doesn't really look the part either, leaving us a little sour on this otherwise tasty piece of kit.