Enlight EN-2411 review

This micro-ATX case is cheap and almost cheerful. The 350W power supply that comes bundled with the case will no doubt be removed straight away and replaced with something infinitely superior, but the case is sturdily built and has decent ventilation built into the side panel. However, the side-facing 3.5-inch drive bays are problematic - there's a horrible overhang on the front that prevents you slipping a hard drive into either of those slots. PC Format staff