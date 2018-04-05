Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival sale announced: Deals, discounts, combos and more

Xiaomi India has announced the Mi Fan Festival sale scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 6, offering its customers a range of deals, offers, combos and bundles. The company says that over Rs 40 lakhs are up for grabs in the form of coupons over the course of 5 days.

For starters, Xiaomi has announced a Musical.ly contest wherein participants can win the Mi Mix 2. Xiaomi has another game as well, called Xiaomi Galaxy which gives players a chance to win the Redmi 5A.

Apart from these offers, Xiaomi is also offering discounts, combos and 5 percent instant discounts on SBI credit cards. Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will also get a Mi Earphone for free at 12AM on April 6th.

How to participate in Mi Fan Festival sale

Participating in the Mi Fan Festival sale is straightforward.

For example, for discounts, you need to like the product, invite your friends to do the same, and once the product reaches a certain number of likes, Xiaomi will unlock the discount on that product.

Apart from that, Xiaomi is also offering coupons worth over Rs 40 lakhs, but for this, you will have to create a team with your friends and share the coupons with them.

Apart from these offers, buyers can also claim discounts on a range of Xiaomi products, including headphones, backpacks, VR headsets and more.

The Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival sale is now live and all the offers can be accessed here.

Mi Fan Festival: Offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Buy Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 @ Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the company's bezel-less flagship device has received a discount of Rs. 8,000 and is currently available for Rs. 29,999. Additionally, SBI Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders will get an additional discount of Rs. 500 and Rs. 200 respectively.

Buy Xiaomi Mi Max 2 @ Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart The Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the mid-range phablet from Xiaomi is currently available has received a discount of Rs. 2,000. The Mi Max 2 64GB storage variant is available for Rs. 14,999 on Flipkart and the 32GB internal storage variant of the device is available for Rs. 12,999 on Amazon.

Buy Xiaomi Redmi 4 @ Rs. 9,999 on Amazon The Xiaomi Redmi 4 64GB storage variant is currently available for Rs. 9,999, after a discount of Rs. 1,000. The device is budget offering from the Chinese smartphone maker and was one of the most popular Android device in India last year.

Buy Mi Basic 2 Bluetooth Speaker @ Rs. 1,499 on Amazon Apart from smartphones, accessories have also received discounts during the Mi Fan Festival sale. The Mi Basic 2 Bluetooth speaker has received a discount of Rs. 1,200 and is currently available for Rs. 1,499, down from its regular price of Rs. 2,699.

Buy Mi Band - HRX Edition @ Rs. 999 on Flipkart The Xiaomi Mi Band - HRX Edition has been developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with HRX by Hrithik Roshan. The fitness band is currently available for Rs. 999, down from its regular price of Rs. 1,799.