Best phones with big display in India

Big screen smartphones have been the rage for a while now. Initially popularised by Samsung and other first tier smartphone makers, big screens quickly trickled down to the mid-range and then the budget smartphone segment, with companies like Xiaomi, Motorola and others capitalising on the trend.

However, not all displays are created equal. If you are looking for a smartphone with a big, vivid display, we have compiled a list of the best big screen smartphones in India across different price segments.

Google Pixel 2 XL

The latest flagship smartphone from Google has earned a lot of accolades for its stunning camera, but the Pixel 2 XL also comes with a modern design and a big 6-inch Quad HD display, featuring P-OLED display technology.

The Pixel 2 XL’s big high-resolution display is complemented by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB RAM.

Google Pixel 2 XL review

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Galaxy Note 8 was an exhibit of the best consumer-facing technologies that Samsung had to offer at the time. Featuring a stunning 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy Note 8 delivered on all fronts – it offers a stunning, vivid display, a powerful chipset, a dual camera setup and a minimal design.

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the Galaxy Note 8 had to be a flawless device – and for all intents and purposes, it is.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi ushered in the trend of super thin bezels with the Mi Mix in 2016, but it was lacking in some aspects. With the Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi made some changes – the display size has come down to 5.99 inches from 6.4 inches, and the weight of the phone has been reduced to 185 grams, down from 209 grams. This makes the Mi Mix 2 much more portable, making it a better prospect for most users out there.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Coming to the budget smartphone segment, Xiaomi has another big screen smartphone – the Mi Max 2. Building on the success of the original Mi Max, the Mi Max 2 comes with a big 6.44-inch display and an equally impressive 5,300mAh battery, making it one of the longest lasting modern smartphones out there.

The Mi Max 2 also comes with an improved 12MP camera compared to the 16MP unit in its predecessor.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 review

Oppo F3 Plus

Oppo has focused its smartphones around the selfie and the media experience, and the Oppo F3 Plus offers a very good experience when it comes to these aspects. The F3 Plus comes with a 6-inch Full HD display and a dual camera setup on the front.

The phone is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery which should be adequate to help it last a day with ease.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung has another entry in our list – the Galaxy C9 Pro offers a premium build quality, a powerful Snapdragon 653 chipset and a big 6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display.

It is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and combined with the power efficiency of the Snapdragon 653 chipset and the Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy C9 Pro should last a day’s worth of usage for most users.