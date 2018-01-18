Best phones under Rs 25,000 in India for January 2018

In 2016, the Rs 20-30k segment was crowded with best value for money phones like the Mi 5, OnePlus 3T, Honor 8. But in 2017, things changed a little bit.

We saw some great mid-range phones like the OnePlus 5T, Honor 8 Pro, Mi Mix 2 and more this year, but most of them were launched over Rs 30,000. The Rs 20-30k price range now seems like an open ground for smartphone brands in India right now.

Still, there are options that may not be the best mid-range phones, but surely offer great value. If you are finding it difficult to sort the best suited phone under Rs 25,000, this list will help.

Don't need to worry about cost? Check out our best phone list

Moto X4

Weight: 163g | Dimensions: 148.4 x 73.4 x 8mm | OS: Android 7.1.2 | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 630 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 8MP | Front camera: 16MP

Plenty of battery

Sharp camera in the front and back

Earlier Moto X models were closer to flagship quality

Camera gimmicks were a wash

The Moto X4 inherits features from the Moto X-series and the Moto Z-series, like a dual-lens camera, water resistance, a fingerprint scanner and a lot of the same design cues. Inside is where it sets itself apart, with its mid-range Snapdragon 630 chipset.

The mid-range phone may look like a small upgrade from the Moto G5 Plus or Moto G5S Plus in terms of hardware, but it packs some unique features that are rare at this price. It looks good, has one-day battery life and runs stock Android Nougat, that is soon to get upgraded to Oreo.

The Moto X4 is the most feature-packed and good looking option under Rs 25K.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 156.5 x 77.2 x 7mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 626 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3300mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Excellent display

Lost of RAM and storage

Slippery to hold

Poor low light camera

Samsung has struck good balance between performance, software, battery life and camera with the Galaxy C7 Pro. The full metal shell looks premium with its smooth finish and sleek form factor, that stands out from other Samsung phones.

The battery life is really impressive, and so is the display and performance, but Samsung's software might upset stock Android lovers. While the front camera does a pretty good job, the rear camera struggles in low-light.

It is the best phone for multimedia consumption in this list. It's neither huge, nor too small for one-handed usage.

Honor 9i

Weight: 164g | Dimensions: 156.2 x 75.2 x 7.5mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.9-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 659 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3340mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 2MP | Front camera: Dual 13MP

Good build quality

Immersive display

No fast charge support

Average camera

The Honor 9i is the best selfie camera phone on the list, and the only phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio. So, if you specifically want any of these features then this is the one.

It is well built, has a fairly good display and average cameras. The performance is not at par with its competitors and aggressive users could face issues. Battery performance is not the best in the league but it can sail you through eight hours of office without asking for charge. Also, the software will start slowing down after a few months of usage, so take that into consideration before you go for it.

It looks like a mix of both good and the bad, but it doesn't disappoint overall.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Weight: 211g | Dimensions: 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 6.44-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 5300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Good for multimedia

Good battery life

Bloated software

Mediocre front camera

For just Rs 15,000, the Mi Max 2 is a one of a kind phablet in this range. When compared to its predecessor, the new phone is an incremental upgrade in terms of design, camera and display.

It is the right fit for those who like big display phones, that does not compromise with performance, built or battery life. It has a huge battery that can last for more than 24 hours, a big display with a decent set of loudspeaker that is great for multimedia consumption. Moreover, it's a sleek phone at just 7.6mm with a sturdy metal design.

It comprises of all the necessary features similar to the Redmi Note 4, but in a bigger form factor. But if you are not a big phone person, don't buy this - it's hard to fit it in pockets, poor single-handed usability and prone to drops.

iPhone SE

Weight: 113g | Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 640 x 1136 pixels | CPU: dual-core 1.84 GHz | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/32GB microSD | Battery: 1624mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Great power

Smooth performance

Tired design

Rattling home key

The iPhone SE makes it to the list because it's the only iOS based phone under this price range that offers value. The only con of this phone is it's size, which obviously has its own benefits too. But keeping the 'small phone' argument aside, we can say it's a complete phone.

The software experience on iOS is fluid, and the performance is still up to date when compared to Android phones in this segment. It has the best set of cameras on both front and back, which was also seen on the iPhone 6s.

We must warn that if you are moving from a more than 5-inch display phone, you may find the display crammed. It's not the best display to watch videos or play games but it's certainly a great option if software experience, performance and camera are your priorities.