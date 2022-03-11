Redmi K50 series to launch in China on March 17 - 120W charging support on cards

Audio player loading…

It is official, the Redmi K50 series is going to launch in China on March 17. The series will consist of three smartphones - Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, and Redmi K50 Pro Plus. Previously, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition made its debut in China last month.

The teaser poster of the Redmi K50 series reveals that one of the smartphones will feature a 108MP primary snapper. In a report published by GSMArena, Redmi brand manager Lu Weibing's official statement has been quoted along with the posters.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

The posters reveal that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor built on a 4nm fabrication process. Tipster Digital Chat Station has tipped the AnTuTu score of Redmi K50 Pro Plus, and it crosses the one million mark.

One of the smartphones will also have a rectangular camera island consisting of a 108MP text and flash. The sensors are placed in a square bump placed in the rectangular module.

Previous rumours suggested that the Redmi K50 Pro variant will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The smartphone carries the model number 22041211AC.

What can we look for in the Redmi K50 series?

As of now, there is not a lot of information available regarding the specifications of the devices going to be launched. However, the leaks reveal that the base variant, Redmi K50, will get a 6.6-inch flat display coupled with a high refresh rate.

The smartphone may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button. The device could also sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter. The smartphone may pack a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It may run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

The smartphone is said to be based on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 skin on top. Now, the information regarding the charging detail is a bit contradictory considering that Redmi K50 Pro Plus will most likely ship with 66W fast charging.

