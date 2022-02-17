Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition roll out in China

Audio player loading…

Redmi has finally dropped two new smartphones from the K50 series in China - Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition. Both the smartphones house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a Dual VC heat dissipation system for boosted performance while gaming.

In addition, these smartphones also get an exclusive gaming antenna and a CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor. The AMG F1 edition of Redmi K50 is inspired by Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 racing car and ships with a green accent, chequered flag pattern elements, and a carbon fiber texture.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition pricing, and availability

The 8GB RAM variant of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of CNY 3,299, which converts to Rs 39,000. The 12GB RAM variant with 1280GB is priced at CNY 3,599, which is around Rs 42,600.

The high-end variant of the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage can be purchased for CNY 3,899 which roughly converts to 49,700. The smartphone has three different colour options, including Silver, Blue, and Black. Pre Booking for the device is scheduled to start from tonight, and the first sale will be held tomorrow.

Talking about the special edition Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition, it is available in the market at a price of CNY 4,199 that converts to Rs 49,700 in the Indian currency. The smartphone has a lone 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage variant.

Previous reports have suggested that the Gaming Edition of Redmi K50 can be rebranded as Poco F4 GT at the time of India debut. Considering what the rumors suggest, F4 GT looks like an exact replica of the K50 Gaming Edition in terms of specifications. Furthermore, the Poco device is also going to be a gaming-centric smartphone.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition specifications

Keeping RAM, storage, and design aside, both smartphones are identical in terms of other specifications. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition comes equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and based on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 on top.

The smartphone has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the device rocks a 20MP sensor for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

Other major highlights of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition are JBL four-unit speaker, magnetic power pop-up shoulder, WiFi 6 support, Bluetooth v5.2, etc. Both the smartphones pack a 4700mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support. As claimed by the company, smartphones can charge from zero to 100 percent in just 17 minutes.

