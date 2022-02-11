Redmi K50 Gaming Edition's storage and RAM details surface online

Audio player loading…

Redmi K50 gaming edition appeared on Geekbench recently and now the details about its RAM and storage variants of the device have been revealed. The smartphone is going to make its debut in China alongside Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro Plus. In a report published by 91mobiles, it has been stated that the device will have a special cooling case.

According to the report, the smartphone will have three storage variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The smartphone carries a model number 21121210C and has also passed through other certifications websites, including 3C and TENAA.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition expected specifications

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may come equipped with a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM in the high-end variant. The device will also have an ultra-wideband CyberEngine haptic engine for top-notch performance. There is no detail available regarding the operating system. Speculations are that it will have Android 12 OS.

Being a gaming focused device, the smartphone will most probably have shoulder triggers, a triple rear camera setup along with a bolt-shaped flash at the rear panel. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary snapper, 13MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP tertiary snapper for photography. At the front, the smartphone will get a 16MP shooter for the sake of video calls and selfies.

Talking about the pricing, recent leaks have suggested that the smartphone will be priced at CNY 3,499, which roughly converts to Rs 41,500. High chances are that the leaked price is of the base variant of the Redmi K50 gaming edition, and the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will be available at higher prices.

