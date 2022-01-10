Redmi K50 Gaming Edition appears on Geekbench - gets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Audio player loading…

The Redmi K50 is officially confirmed to launch in China in February, though we have no formal dates as yet. Now, one of the four handsets that is part of the launch has surfaced on Geekbench. And, the listing suggests that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may sport Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Earlier rumors based had suggested otherwise. A tipster had claimed that the Redmi K50 Gaming series is going to include a Standard variant and a Pro variant, the latter of which is expected to be powered by the latest Dimensity 9000 SoC. The handset, which also appeared on TENAA and 3C certification in addition to Geekbench, carries the model number 21121210C.

And the specifications listed on these websites, which was spotted by the folks over at GizmoChina, indicates that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition would carry the flagship chipset and also 120W fast-charging support. Though the 3C listing doesn't reveal details of the handset, cross verification on the TENAA and Geekbench 5 listing with the same model number does provide additional details.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition - specifications (expected)

The report indicates that on Geekbench 5, the Xiaomi 21121210C scored 126 points during the single-core tests and 3,726 in multi-core tests, which is just a notch or two lower than what the Xiaomi 12 Pro had scored. This is what indicates a powerful SoC within the upcoming handset.

Moreover, the Geekbench listing also reveals that the device comes has an octa-core processor with a 1+3+4 core configuration with one performance core peaking at 3.0GHz. This gives further credence to the idea that the handset has a chipset that has the Cortex-X2 core, once again indicative of the latest Qualcomm flagship SoC.

Additional information on the Geekbench listing indicates that the handset could be equipped with 12GB RAM and run on the Android 12. Earlier leaks had given us the model number of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition as well as the other three models that make up the Redmi K50 line-up for 2022.

Of course, Redmi has already confirmed that the four devices would sport 4,700mAH batteries with a double VC cooling system that would ensure that the processor does not heat up during intensive workloads such as gaming.

Based on earlier leaks, we believe that the Redmi K50 series is going to bring four new smartphones - Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro Plus, and Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. Two of the variants might get powered by MediaTek processors - Dimensity 7000 SoC and Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram