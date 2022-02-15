POCO F4 GT gathers mandatory certifications as it inches towards the launch

Audio player loading…

Poco has been working on its next gaming-focused Android smartphone Poco F4 GT for some time. It seems that the phone is now getting closer to the launch as it has gathered quite a few mandatory certifications recently.

The phone – Poco F4 GT bearing a model number 21121210G has been spotted on various certification sites and seems to be inching towards its launch in international markets including India.

According to a tweet by a known tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Poco F4 GT could come with a 4560 mAh battery (2280*2), MIUI 13 out of the box and Hi-res audio support. He states that the phone has already bagged FCC, IMEI, EEC & TUV certifications

Poco F4 GT India launch

The Poco F3 GT was launched in July last year and its successor will ideally launch around the same time. However, in an interview with India Today, Anuj Sharma, Poco India’s Country Director has stated that the company is looking to make a mark even by launching only a handful of phones.

He has said that the Poco F4 GT would launch in India in the first half of 2022. So even if the phone launches late in June, it would technically be still the first half, however, we expect that the phone could come in slightly earlier.

Poco F4 GT specifications (expected)

Xiaomi is preparing for the launch of the Redmi K50 lineup in China. The lineup is rumoured to feature some really interesting devices and the Poco F4 GT is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition.

As per rumours the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could come equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at the core coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The phone might sport a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED display, a 20MP selfie camera and a 64MP triple camera setup at the back. If these reports are indeed true, then the Poco F4 GT could be way more powerful than its predecessor and could be priced higher as well.

