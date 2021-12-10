Poco X4 NFC, Poco F4 GT bag EEC certifications; launch imminent

Poco reportedly has two phones in the pipeline and we are hearing a lot about their development. As per the sprouting rumours, the two phones are said to be the Poco X4 NFC and Poco F4 GT - rebranded versions of the yet-to-launch Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi K50 series respectively.

Now, as per a known Indian tipster, these two phones have been spotted at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) regulatory agency, indicating an imminent launch. The listed model number of the alleged Poco X4 is 2201116PG, which is the same that was spotted at India’s IMEI database around two weeks back.

As previously deduced by xiaomiui, this could be the NFC version of the Poco X4 that might not launch in India.

POCO F4 GT, which is said to be a rebrand of the Redmi K50 Gaming, has received the EEC certification.Feel free to retweet.#POCO #POCOF4GT pic.twitter.com/PQGQHHbssIDecember 9, 2021 See more

Speaking of the alleged Poco F4 GT, the spotted model number is 21121210G, which is similar to the upcoming gaming phone Redmi K50 phone. So, we can expect a similar set of specifications for the Poco F4 GT as well.

The Redmi K50 is tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a 108MP primary snapper, and a 5,000mAh battery capacity. As a gaming phone, you can expect a high screen rate and probably gaming triggers.

Similarly, if the Poco X4 NFC is the rebranded version of the yet-to-be-announced Redmi Note 11 Pro, we could see it carrying features like 120Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, UFS 3.1 storage, 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

The phone will launch as a direct successor to the Poco X3 phone that was a tad heavier than its NFC version due to a slightly larger battery capacity. Poco launched the Poco X3 sans NFC feature in India last year so we expect the same this year as well.

There is no word on their launch, but their frequent visits at different regulatory websites indicate the launch could happen anytime soon, well only if Poco decides to surprise its customers before this year winds down. Else, bet your money on the early next year launch.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram