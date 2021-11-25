The Poco X4 could be launching in India soon - here's what we know

It’s been over a year since Poco unveiled the Poco X3. The device went official alongside its NFC variant, though the Indian market received it sans the NFC support. Poco X3 became the company’s best-selling series making fans await its successor. The wait might be finally over, as we hear that the Poco X4 is set for an Indian launch.

Two unnamed Xiaomi devices spotted on the IMEI database by tipster @xiaomiui are deemed to be the Poco X4 and Poco X4 NFC, because their respective model numbers match and the listing shows the manufacturer's name Xiaomi and brand name Poco.

It is to be noted that the listing doesn’t mention the names of the devices in plain text. These are the model numbers that suggest the possibility. The spotted model numbers are 2201116PG and 2201116PI. This matches the model number of Redmi Note 11 Pro (21091116I) which also recently showed up on the IMEI database. This makes us conclude that the Poco X4 and Poco X4 NFC could launch as the rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

As per the tipster, the 2201116PG could launch as Poco X4 NFC for the global market, while the 2201116PI may launch as the Poco X4 in India.

Specifications (expected), and more

Well, if this theory is true, we might guess the specifications of the Poco X4 by briefly recalling those of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The device comes with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and has a triple camera setup featuring 108MP main snapper, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It may house a 5160mAh battery capacity with a 67W charger.

There shouldn’t be much difference between the Poxo X4 and the Poco X4 NFC just like their predecessors didn’t have. The Poco X3 just had a slightly larger battery capacity than its NFC counterpart, thus becoming a bit bulkier and thicker. It is expected that the upcoming phones will continue to bear the same set of differences and we might not see any significant hardware changes.

The launch of the Poco X4 is unknown for now but seeing the devices making their way to several notable certifications suggest the launch is pretty imminent. For comparison, the Poco X3 went official in September 2020 and while we are already well past the time frame, we could at least expect its successor to launch anytime soon, possibly before the end of this year.

