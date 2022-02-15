Poco M4 Pro 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC and a 90Hz display launched in India

Audio player loading…

Poco has extended its smartphone offerings in India by launching its new phone Poco M4 Pro. The phone was first launched in the international markets in November and now makes its way to India.

The Poco M4 Pro is a successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched in June last year in India and follows the dual-tone design language of its predecessor.

The new M4 Pro comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC at its core, an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5000 mAh battery pack that could last for a day with regular usage.

Poco M4 Pro 5G price in India and availability

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in multiple variants in terms of memory and storage. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs. 14,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the top-end variant Rs. 18,999.

The phone comes in three colour options - Power Black, Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and will start retailing from February 22 on Flipkart.

Poco M4 Pro 5G specifications and features

The Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 for a wider colour gamut. The phone also supports a 240 Hz touch sampling rate for faster inputs while playing games on the phone.

The rear panel of the phone is made of plastic and comes with a unique paper-like finish. This matte finish offers a better grip and the phone is less prone to fingerprints and smudges. The camera island on the phone is a vertically aligned two-step camera setup which is placed in a large black coloured strip offering the phone a dual-tone finish and also has the Poco branding on it.

While the camera module has space for four different sensors, however, the phone ships with a dual-camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front housed in a punch hole cut out.

Powering the phone is a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU. The phone comes in multiple variants with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also supports Turbo RAM that uses 3GB from the storage to handle the static applications and offers enhanced performance.

The phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Considering the fact that phones like Vivo T1 are shipping with Android 12 out of the box, the Poco M4 Pro launching with Android 11 is slightly disappointing.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm headphone jack, X-axis linear motor, IR blaster, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual-speaker setup.

Upcoming smartphones - Check before you buy

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!