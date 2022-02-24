Xiaomi 12 Lite renders reveal a taller but familiar design

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s flagship lineup with Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12x debuted in China late last year and since then there have been various rumours of these phones making their way to the international markets.

While the global launch will happen eventually, we’ve come across yet another phone that is expected to join this lineup sometime soon. The Xiaomi 12 Lite, as it is being called, could sit between Xiaomi 12x and the stock Xiaomi 12.

According to Xiaomiui , the new phone seems to be a mix between two different lineups – Xiaomi Civi and Xiaomi 12 as it borrows key design features of both devices.

(Image credit: Xiaomiui)

Talking about specifications, the blog post reveals that the phone carries a codename L9 taoyao and might come equipped with a 6.5-inches OLED panel. This makes the phone slightly taller than the stock Xiaomi 12. The phone is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G that was introduced last year.

Talking about the key specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Lite, the phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 700 series SoC. The display on the phone is expected to be a 6.55-inches curved OLED panel with 1080×2400 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It might come with a Goodix-powered in-display fingerprint scanner and the selfie camera is expected to be housed under a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout.

The triple rear camera setup on the phone is expected to come equipped with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor coupled with an ultra-wide-angle snapper and a macro shooter. The camera setup might not be OIS equipped, however, the phone might sport stereo speakers. The phone is expected to ship with Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Looking at the Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications, it looks like a value for a money mid-range device. The phone is expected to launch sometime next month in China and probably in the international markets.

Though the India launch might happen around mid-year, the Mi 11 Lite was also introduced around the same time last year. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is rumoured to launch in India around April, however, chances of Xiaomi 12 Lite accompanying the premium sibling are bleak. There is a possibility that the company might even rebrand it as a different device. Only time will tell.

