Xiaomi 12 Pro India tipped to launch in India by April

Xiaomi announced its much-hyped smartphone line – Xiaomi 12 series in China late last year. The Mi 11 successor consists of three different devices Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro – both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Soc and a Snapdragon 870-powered Xiaomi 12x.

While the company hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, however, it is being reported that the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro might launch in India as early as April this year.

A report by MySmartPrice citing a known tipster Mukul Sharma says that the phone is expected to launch within the first quarter of FY 2022, suggesting that the phone might arrive in India slightly earlier than initially reported.

Even though Xiaomi has a track record of pricing its phones aggressively, flagship phones might be a different story. However, Sharma has stated that the aggressive pricing of Xiaomi 12 Pro might give a tough time to a lot of other devices in its category.

This is not the first time that we’ve heard of Xiaomi’s plans of introducing the Xiaomi 12 lineup in India. Earlier we came across a piece of news stating that the Xiaomi 12x is heading for an early India launch. Though that report also didn’t have specific dates, however, it also suggested that the company might launch the Xiaomi 12X in two storage variants – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specs and features

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is among the first few phones to come with Qualcomm’s flagship SoC. Though by the time the phone heads to its Indian sojourn, its SoC will no longer remain a novelty. We already have the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup in the country, the iQoo 9 Pro is also launching with the same SoC followed by the Oppo Find X5, OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, all these phones will be competing to grab a pie of the affordable premium flagship phone segment. Hence, pricing will remain the key factor here. Interestingly, apart from Samsung and Xiaomi, all other devices mentioned above belong to the same parent organization BBK group.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 1500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM in China with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 12 pro is powered by a 4,600mAh battery pack that supports 120W wired fast-charging, 50W wireless fast-charging and 10W reverse charging. In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 12 Pro gets three 50MP sensors. The primary one is a Sony IMX707 sensor with a wide-angle lens while the other two are telephoto and ultra-wide snappers. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

