Xiaomi 12X with Snapdragon 870 SoC may launch in India soon

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi recently brought a range of new products to China before bidding adieu to this year. The new products include the flagship series Xiaomi 12, a smartwatch, earbuds, and yes MIUI 13, a new upgrade to its custom ROM. Together with these, Xiaomi also surprised its users with Xiaomi 12X, a relatively cheaper edition of Xiaomi 12 so that the users do not go out of options.

Now, we are hearing Xiaomi might be prepping to launch this cheaper edition in India as well. A report from 91Mobiles citing its sources not only claims an impending launch but also reveals storage and color variants of the phone. As per the report, the Xiaomi 12X will arrive in two storage variants – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The report goes on to state that the phone will arrive in purple, blue, and gray color options.

However, there are no details available on its tentative launch and pricing. But, we can expect the device to be priced somewhere around Rs. 40,000 in the country.

It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi 12X gets the same processor that its predecessor Xiaomi Mi 11X came with. It is the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which went official earlier this year as a follow-up to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. Nevertheless, the Xiaomi 12X does bring some notable upgrades to the table, including a compact design, 67W fast-charging, 8K video recording, and “toughest” Gorilla Glass protection, though the changes aren’t too deal-breaking.

Xiaomi 12X specifications

Xiaomi 12X features a 6.28-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display with 2,400x1,080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 Plus support. With Snapdragon 870 SoC, the phone gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. On the software side of things, the Xiaomi 12X runs the latest MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 12X gets a 50MP main sensor, followed by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telephoto camera. On the front, the device gets a 32MP selfie shooter. It packs a 4,500mAh battery capacity with support for 67W fast-charging over a USB Type-C charging port.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram