Xiaomi Watch S1, TWS Earphones 3 officially announced in China - pricing, availability, and specifications

Xiaomi grabbed all the eyeballs yesterday with the launch of Xiaomi 12 series smartphones and MIUI 13. The series launched by Xiaomi consists of three smartphones - including the vanilla Xiaomi 12, the high-end Xiaomi 12 Pro and the affordable Xiaomi 12x.

However, this is not all, Xiaomi is also refreshing its wearable segment with the launch of Xiaomi Watch S1 and TWS Earphones 3.

As for the new smartwatch by Xiaomi, the Watch S1 comes with a sapphire glass coating, stainless steel, and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The new earphones offered by the brand come with active noise cancellation - a feature that has become a staple in almost all new earbuds.

Xiaomi wearables pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Watch S1 with rubber watchband is available at a price of CNY 1049 which roughly translates to Rs 12,300. On the other hand, Watch S1 with leather strap is available in the market at a price of CNY 1,199 that roughly converts to Rs 14,999.

The Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 is priced at CNY 449, which is around Rs 5,266. As of now, there is no clarity around the launch of these gadgets in India. However, we expect that Xiaomi may introduce them in India by the first quarter of 2022 along with the flagship smartphones.

Xiaomi Watch S1 and Earphones 3 - specifications and features

Xiaomi Watch S1 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and stainless body to provide it with a premium touch. The wearable may also support third-party health monitoring apps. The smartwatch is 5 ATM waterproof and can track the activities related to 117 different sports.

Furthermore, it has a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor. The wearable also includes GNSS positioning. The Xiaomi Watch S1 houses a 470mAh battery that is claimed to go on for 12 days once charged completely.

Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 packs an active noise cancellation feature that reduces up to 40dB of environmental noise. The earphones work on a triple microphone system and offer IP55 water and dust resistance. It also includes a transparency mode to allow the user to hear if someone is talking.

As claimed by Xiaomi, the product can last for 7 hours without ANC. The battery of the earphones can last up to 30 hours with the charging case. The earbuds can be charged using USB Type-C and even wirelessly with a compatible charger.

