tech. magazine: all the stories in one place

So, you have a copy of tech. on the iPad but the editorial journey doesn't stop there. You may have noticed the many fantastic quotes we have in the issue. well now you can read the whole articles that we referenced. Below is a list of content section by section. Enjoy.
And if you want to be in with a chance of winning a fantastic Apple iPad mini, click here to enter!
Year in mobile
Chris Ziegler, The Verge
With the iPad Mini on the way, how is the Nexus 7 doing?
John C Abell, Reuters
Sascha Segan, PCmag
Will pundits kill Windows Phone 8?
Ben Woods, ZD Net
EE's 3G pricing: Fast data for those with money to burn
Year in computing
Ed Bott - ZDnet
What do normal people think of new Windows 8 PCs?
Seth Rosenblatt, CNet
Chrome OS matures, but it's not a Jedi-level operating system yet
Anand Lal Shimpi, AnandTech
The Ivy Bridge Preview: Core i7 3770K Tested
Jeremy Laird, TechRadar
Why ARM CPUs look set to end the x86 computing era
Broole Crothers, CNet
Beware the allure of Apple's Retina Displays
Year in home entertainment
Sean Hollister, The Verge
4K is now 'Ultra High-Definition,' according to the Consumer Electronics Association
Steve May - TechRadar
LG: a mass market for OLED TVs is years off
Steve May - The Register
2012: an epoch-defining year for home entertainment
Erik Gruenwedel, Chris Tribbey, John Latchem, Thomas K. Arnold - Home Media Magazine
Gary Marshall, TechRadar
LoveFilm vs Netflix: which is best for you?
Sean Buckley, Engadget
Tom Hoggins
Jaff Bakalar - CNet
Tom Parsons, Stuff
Samsung vs Apple
Lindsey Turrentine, CNet
Galaxy S3 beats iPhone 5 for best device of 2012
Luke Peters, T3
Andrew Ku, Tom's Hardware
Does Samsung's New Galaxy Tab 10.1 Measure Up?
Gareth Beavis, TechRadar
JESSICA E. VASCELLARO, WSJ
Apple Victory Shifts Power Balance
John Ellett, Forbes
3 Reasons Samsung's Latest Advertising Poking Apple Is So Smart
Todd Wasserman, Mashable
Samsung Is the Breakthrough Brand of 2012
Best reads of the year
Mat Honan, Wired
How Apple and Amazon Security Flaws Led to My Epic Hacking
Taylor Clark, The Atlantic
Drew Wilson - Zeropaid:
What Filesharing Studies Really Say – Conclusions and Links
Cyrus Farivar, Ars Technica
Win Amp: how the greatest MP3 player undid itself
Maria Bustillos, The Verge
Everyone shoots first: reality in the age of Instagram
Inflame: best of 2012
TorrentFreak
The Verge
UK Judge says Galaxy Tab does not infringe on the iPad, design 'not as cool'
Engadget
Tim Cook Apologizes For Maps Mess
What is Windows Phone 7.8
Michael Rougeau, TechRadar
Alas, Nokia says no Windows Phone 7.8 for Lumias until 2013
Tim Steven, Engadget
Lumia 900 owner vents Windows Phone 8 frustrations, Stephen Elop respond
Windows Phone 7.8 FAQ: What you need to know
Stuart Miles, Pocket-lint
What's new in Windows Phone 7.8?
Mat Smith, Engadget
Nokia reiterates: Windows Phone 7.8 update not arriving on Lumia devices until 2013
Alex Heath - Cult of Mac
Does Microsoft's New Windows Phone 8 Have What It Takes To Compete With iPhone?
Things to watch, buy and do
Danny Brogan, Pocket-lint
Jarre Aeroskull docking speaker really is shaped like a skull
Michael Rundle, Huffington Post
Nasa's Black Marble: Australian Bushfires Revealed In Sensational Photographs
Shane Richmond - Telegraph
iPad app: The Orchestra review
Julie P - Fun Educational Apps
Sherlock Holmes for the iPad: Classic Stories Presented in Dramatic Digital Format
Jared Nelson - Touch Arcade
Out Now: 'Middle Manager of Justice', 'You Don't Know Jack', and 'The Room Pocket'
Kim Newman - Empire
John Bedford - Modojo