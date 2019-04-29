Windows Lite won't be challenging ChromeOS any time soon

Windows Lite is a version of Windows that has been designed to run on low-powered devices, and while many people are looking forward to seeing if this lightweight operating system is able to compete with Google’s ChromeOS and Chromebook devices, it looks like we’ll have to wait to get an official glimpse of the software.

A recent tweet by Tom Warren of The Verge suggests that neither Windows Lite, nor Core OS, the modular operating system Microsoft is also working on, will appear at Microsoft’s Build 2019 event, which takes place from May 6 to May 8 in Seattle, Washington.

Many people were hoping that Microsoft would take the opportunity to showcase Windows Lite and Core OS at Build 2019, as while we’ve been hearing rumors about the new software, we’ve not seen anything official.

Microsoft won’t be talking about Windows Lite or Core OS at Build keynotes. An event later this year would make sense for that, if it’s ready in timeApril 27, 2019

However, if Warren is correct, it looks like there’ll be no sign of them at the upcoming event.

Missing in action

Build 2019 is an ideal opportunity for Microsoft to show off its new operating systems, as it’s a software-centric event that’s aimed at developers. If Microsoft is keen to acquire apps specifically designed for Windows Lite and Core OS, then it will want to get those operating systems in front of developers as soon as possible.

By missing Build 2019, it suggests that neither operating system is quite ready for prime time. While Microsoft will no doubt want to show off Windows Lite and Core OS soon, it won’t want to show it off too early, as an unfinished – and bug-filled – showing could damage the perception of the operating systems before they are released.

There are hints that the delay in showing Windows Lite could also be down to Microsoft adding its new Chromium-based Edge web browser as well.

Warren suggests that the operating systems might be shown off later this year at their own event, which would give Microsoft a chance to polish the software.

However, it means we won’t see a release of Windows Lite any time soon, which is good news for Google, as its rival lightweight operating system, ChromeOS, continues to dominate when it comes to low-powered devices – especially in the education sector.

Via Windows United