Windows 10 October 2020 Update is finally ready – here’s how to download it

The Windows 10 October 2020 Update is now rolling out to billions of Windows 10 users around the world, and it brings a few choice improvements, including a new-look Start menu.

Unlike the earlier Windows 10 May 2020 Update, this new upgrade isn’t a huge overhaul of the operating system, so you may not want to get too excited. However, with Microsoft’s previous troubles with big Windows 10 Updates, the fact that the October 2020 Update is relatively modest could be quite a good thing.

However, while this isn’t the most ‘major’ major Windows 10 update, it does come with some welcome new features.

New Start menu

The first change you’ll notice in the Windows 10 October 2020 Update is the new-look Start menu.

While this may not be the drastic redesign some people were hoping for, but it drops solid colors for more transparent effects that makes it blend in better to your desktop Theme, while also making it easier to find the apps you’re looking for.

Alt + Tab changes

Windows 10 October 2020 Update also changes one of the most-used keyboard shortcuts – Alt + Tab. When pressing those keys, you can switch between open apps using an on-screen menu. With the new update, you’ll also be able to scroll through open Edge tabs as well.

If you use Edge as your web browser, this could be a handy way to quickly switch to a website.

If you don’t like the sound of that, you can switch back to the original way of doing things.

Other changes

The other changes included in the Windows 10 October 2020 Update include better support for high refresh rate gaming monitors, an improved and cleaner Taskbar and app logos in Windows 10 notifications.

Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, so you should see it appear as an automatic download at some point.

You can open up the Windows Update tool to check to see if it’s ready to be installed by searching for ‘Windows Update’ in the search box next to the Start menu, then selecting ‘Check for updates’.

You should see a section called ‘Feature update to Windows 10, version 20H2’. Windows 10 20H2 is another name for the October 2020 Update, so click ‘Download and install’ to begin.

If you don’t see that, wait a few days, as it may take time for the update to roll out to your PC.

