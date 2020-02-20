Windows 10 gets a new look as revamped icons roll out to testers

Windows 10 testers are getting a bunch of new icons to enjoy on the desktop, with the revamped visuals appearing in the Start menu and taskbar.

As reported by Italian tech site Aggiornamenti Lumia, testers on the fast ring will start seeing the refreshed icons rolling out now, and they are for the following apps: Mail and Calendar, Alarm and Clock, as well as the Calculator, Movies and TV, alongside Voice Recorder and Groove Music.

You’ll get the new visuals when the relevant apps are next updated (so you can manually check for updates if you’re keen to have a look at how these redesigned UI elements have turned out).

Splash of color

The new icons add a welcome splash of color, essentially having a lick of Fluent Design paint, and are clean and neat looking. We certainly prefer them to the rather bland two-tone icons which are currently in Windows 10.

We first reported on the sighting of these new colorful icons way back in September 2019, so it’s good to see them rolling out – albeit only to testers at this point. Hopefully this is a sign that it won’t be long before the release version of Windows 10 gets the benefit of the new and improved graphics.

That said, Windows 10 users are probably less likely to be worried about the appearance of icons right now, and more concerned about the potential of having their data deleted by a buggy update (again).

