Where can you play Cyberpunk 2077 on launch day?

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on December 10, and with the big launch day closing fast, maybe you’re wondering what platforms the game is available on – because it’s a major release that’s out on a lot of different systems and services, after all.

The game is, of course, coming to consoles, and that includes the PS4, PS5, Xbox One plus the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Alongside that, it will also be available on PC and some streaming platforms, but which ones specifically?

PC gamers will need to be running Windows 10 or Windows 7, although the latter OS is part of the minimum requirements for the game – the recommended spec calls for Windows 10 (64-bit). Although you really should upgrade from Windows 7, anyway, of course…

Incidentally, the full specification requirements can be found here, with additional information available for those looking to get the ray tracing experience from the game.

No next-gen? Stream, don't stress

If you lack the hardware then your other options are two streaming services: Google Stadia and GeForce Now. Both offer a way to play the game featuring gloriously detailed graphics without the need for a PC sporting a powerful (and expensive) graphics card, CPU or other components (though you will instead need a fast enough internet connection for streaming, naturally).

Cyberpunk 2077 is a launch title for Google Stadia, and the same is true for Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

The latter streaming service works slightly differently, as you’re probably aware, in that you must own the title to play it on GeForce Now. With Cyberpunk 2077, the game will be playable via Nvidia’s service if you buy it on either Steam or GOG.com. So those are your two options for a supported digital purchase if you want to play on GeForce Now (with some enticing possibilities therein, including the ability to play this Triple-A title on a cheap Chromebook).

Incidentally, buyers on Steam or GOG.com can now go ahead and pre-download the game ahead of its December 10 release (although you can’t actually play it yet – obviously – although there’s a neat easter egg to be witnessed if you try).

Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable for PC gamers as December 10 rolls around, literally after midnight in the UK, and due to the time difference, US gamers will actually get to start playing on December 9 at 4pm (PT) or 7pm (ET).