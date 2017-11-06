10 years of Android: 10 times it wowed the world

It's 10 years since Google lit the fuse on something that would transform the mobile market.

"We think what we are announcing… is more significant and ambitious than a single phone," Google's Andy Rubin wrote back then.

The product? Android. "We hope thousands of different phones will be powered by Android," added CEO Eric Schmidt. Thousands? Try billions. Ten years on, Google says there are two billion monthly active devices on Android.

Ten years ago, Google started the Android journey. These are 10 of the most important milestones it met along the way.

The creators of Android talk about their new open platform for mobile phones.