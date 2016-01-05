The Misfit Ray doesn't look anything like a fitness tracker

Misfit, the fitness tracker company recently acquired by watch maker Fossil, is at CES in Las Vegas this year along with just about every other gadget maker on the planet, and it's been showing off its latest fitness tracker: the Misfit Ray.

Small and cylindrical, it can be worn on a band or a necklace as you prefer. The single LED and a vibration alert provide feedback as well as notifications from your smartphone, while it gets on with its primary job of tracking your sleep and your various activities.

Essentially, the 12mm x 38mm tube does everything a Misfit Shine 2 does but in a more stylish casing: it uses a replaceable battery that lasts six months, is water resistant up to 50 metres, and works with Misfit Link for controlling other devices, just like the Shine 2.

That's not all, folks

Misfit says the Ray is the "most versatile" tracker it's produced yet. "It's elemental, interchangeable design makes it easy to personalise," reads the press release. "Ray can be elegant or sporty, sensual or bold, striking or subtle."

The Ray is available in rose gold or carbon black, and goes on sale in the spring. US folks can preorder one now for $99.99 (roughly £68 or AU$139).

Also on the way from Misfit in the coming months are the Spectre wireless in-ear headphones (apparently not officially associated with a certain British secret agent).

Promising "clean, rich sound quality", the headphones can connect to Misfit trackers and Misfit Link devices.

We don't have pricing or release details for the Spectre headphones but if we can glean more information from the Misfit booth in Las Vegas we'll pass it on.