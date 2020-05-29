Vivo X50 series: Release date, price, news and rumours

Vivo’s premium flagship smartphones have always focused on their cameras. The X series flagship especially has always been one of the best devices when it comes to the camera.

The company’s current X series lineup consists of X30 series and the X27 series in recent years. Their successor will be the Vivo X50, which has already been teased on Weibo.

Vivo started teasing the device a couple of weeks ago. The primary focus of the device is the rear camera which is said to come with gimbal-like image stabilization.

With just a few days to the launch, both the devices are now listed on JD.com in China which reveals the design as well as the colour options. The e-commerce site has listed Vivo X50 Pro as well as Vivo X50 , confirming two smartphones in the series.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Vivo’s next-gen camera-centric flagship smartphone

Vivo’s next-gen camera-centric flagship smartphone When will it come? June 1

June 1 What devices to expect? Vivo X50 and X50 Pro

(Image credit: JD.com)

Vivo has scheduled an event on June 1 in China where the company is expected to announce Vivo X50 and X50 Pro. As of now, there is no information about the India launch or availability.

The last Vivo X series device we saw in India is the Vivo X21 back in 2018. Since then the company has only brought a couple of flagship smartphone under Nex series.

Design and display

According to leaks, the Vivo X50 series will come in a matte glass finish at the rear with curved glass finish which also covers the front of the device. The Vivo X50 Pro is listed in two colour options: Liquid oxygen, which is blue and Black Mirror. The vanilla X50 is listed in three colours, Blue, Black, and Shallow.

The Vivo X50 Pro is said to feature a curved 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 2,376 x 1,080 resolution. The refresh rate here is 90Hz. The device also houses a small punch-hole cut-out over at the front, which carries the front-facing camera.

(Image credit: JD.com)

Camera

The spiel of the Vivo X50 Pro is its cameras. The X50 Pro is said to feature a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, a periscopic 13MP lens with optical zoom capabilities, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Over at the front, we might get a 32MP selfie shooter.

The primary camera, which will be the debut of the Sony IMX598, has a “micro-cloud” mechanism for “gimbal-like” image stabilisation. Usually, OIS on smartphone cameras uses magnets to compensate for shakes up to 1-degree in four directions. However, Vivo’s implementation will come with dual ball suspension, magnetic frame, and protective cover, which might be an Anti-glare glass. The overall area is about 5x the average of a regular camera and 3.2x of a periscope camera. Something similar was seen on the Vivo Apex 2020 concept phone.

(Image credit: Vivo )

Another post from a popular Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station also reveals the complete camera sensors. The device will sport 8MP Samsung S5K3L6 portrait lens, 8MP Hynix Hi846 ultra-wide camera, 13MP OmniVision OV08A10 telephoto.

The primary lens at the rear will have a wide aperture of f/1.6, while the telephoto lens is f/3.4. The cameras will cover the focal length range of 16mm to 135mm. This feature is officially confirmed by Vivo in the teaser video.

Battery

The leaked image also hints the battery capacity of the Vivo X50 Pro. It’ll pack in a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. There is no mention of the charging interface but, we can expect a Type-C port. We can also expect the device to juice up from 0-50% around 30 minutes of time.

Performance and specs

Furthermore, more specifications of the device were leaked by a Weibo user including the complete specs of the Pro version. Although the specs are mention in the Chinese, we can clearly note the key features which are mentioned in English. Additionally, the post also mentions the price.

Under the hood, the handset is likely to feature a midrange Snapdragon 765G chipset. Vivo’s last-gen X30 was powered by the Exynos 980 chipset. Looks like now Vivo is moving to Qualcomm and also they might be looking to keep the price under control with the use of a powerful midrange chip. The chipset also supports dual-mode 5G(SA/NSA).

The device is said to come in two configuration 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB internal storage. Furthermore, the rumours also suggest that the device might come with NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and AK4377A audio chip.

(Image credit: JD.com)

Vivo X50

Just like the Pro version, the vanilla Vivo X50 is also listed on the e-commerce site in China. It is also available for pre-order. The X50 listed on the site also comes with a punch-hole camera and quad-rear camera. Although, the image clearly suggests that the device will lack camera set-up like the X50 Pro.

We expect most of the internals to be similar to the Pro version except for the camera department.

Pricing

Both the devices are now up for pre-order in China. Although the company has not announced the official pricing yet, rumours suggest the X50 Pro might be around CNY 3,998 (~Rs 32,000.). Although at this point we are not clear if the pricing is for the 128GB or 256GB storage variant.