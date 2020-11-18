Valhalla becomes the most popular Assassin’s Creed game a week into launch

Ubisoft launched the newest iteration of its popular Assassin’s Creed series of games with Valhalla. This new outing sees players get into the viking age of Britain. And now building on favourable review scores and early player response, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has apparently sold through more units in its first week than any other Assassin’s Creed game sold during the same period.

Ubisoft reports that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also has become the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever, driven by all-time record Ubisoft Store sales performance. Besides this, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also apparently has strong feedback from players on next-gen consoles.

“We are truly delighted by the enthusiastic response from players and want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Delivering this game amid a global pandemic was a true tour de force by our teams and it’s fantastic to see players enjoying the game so much,” said Julien Laferrière, producer on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “Launch is only the beginning and we have robust content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in their epic Viking saga for a long time to come.”

Ubisoft has also shared some other interesting facts about player achievements in the game. Players adventuring in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, have already covered more than 4 million kilometers. They are building up their settlements (over 55 million buildings already unlocked since launch) and becoming fully immersed in the Norse and Saxon culture through the Orlog dice games (over 3.5 million games of Orlog have been won so far).

They have even been enjoying the drinking and flyting contests (over 1.8 million players have won at least one drinking game since launch).

Ubisoft Montreal’s, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s protagonist is Eivor, a Viking warrior, who is driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in the ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors. Besides these there are new experiences to gameplay like raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system.