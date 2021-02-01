Upcoming ZTE Axon 30 Pro to sport a whopping 200MP camera

Ever since the unveiling of the Snapdragon 888 chipset in December last year, smartphone manufacturers have been busy trying to win a share of the attention by teasing their upcoming flagship products. Joining the fray, we have the ZTE Axon 30 Pro, which is now expected to launch with an insane 200MP camera.

Ni Fei, the company’s President took to Weibo to talk about the ZTE Axon 30 Pro’s camera. He confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be able to shoot photos with a resolution of 200MP or over 2.7 billion pixels. It will also be capable of capturing photos in low-light scenarios which are as dark as 0.1 lumens, 4K HDR video recording and 10-bit colour support.

The post also mentions the use of the Spectra 580 image signal processor and the Snapdragon 888. This will be a significant change over the ZTE Axon 20 from last September – which was powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G.

Snapdragon 888 camera specs (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Another leak on Weibo shed some more light on the camera sensor. It is expected to implement the S5KGND image sensor from Samsung, which is yet to be announced but not unexpected . It is said to have a diagonal size of 1/1.37-inches, allowing it to shoot 50MP images at 0.64μm with quad-pixel-binning and 12.5MP images at 1.28μm with 16-in-1 pixel binning. It’s unclear if it will also be capable of shooting at the full 200MP resolution, as that would mean shifting to a pixel size of just 0.16μm — the smallest on any camera by quite a margin, leading to lower light sensitivity.

Just like its predecessor, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro is also likely to sport an under-display selfie camera. Now in its second iteration, it remains to be seen how much better it gets as the maiden attempt was not really great. Similarly, there will be obvious questions over the need for such a high-resolution camera when some of the best camera phones continue to use 12MP sensors.

ZTE is yet to confirm the Axon 30 Pro launch date, but we expect it to be in the coming months itself.

Via GSMArena, GizmoChina