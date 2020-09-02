ZTE Axon 20 5G with an under-display camera is now official

In the world of smartphones, we’ve seen manufacturers adopt various ideas to not let the front camera hamper the visual experience. ZTE’s new smartphone beats everyone to the punch with a solution that is going to be mainstream in the future.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first smartphone with an under-display camera. The Selfie shooter, which usually resides in a notch or some sort of pop-up mechanism, is now embedded under the display to disappear whenever not in need. This was achieved by creating a special film coating in the layers over the camera which is more transmissive than usual displays. Other optimizations were also made to reduce the disparity in the colour rendition in the small patch. There’s also a light perception sensor along with the camera.

(Image credit: ZTE)

These combine to achieve a 6.92-inch OLED display with no notches or obtrusions whatsoever. It has a resolution of 2,460 x 1,080 (20.5:9) with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 10-bit colour output. Needless to say, it is a very tall panel.

On the inside, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. As the name suggests, the phone is also 5G-capable, thanks to the integrated Snapdragon X52 modem.

The selfie camera has a resolution of 32MP, while the back sports four other cameras - a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The battery is rated at 4,220mAh and supports 30W wired charging over USB Type-C.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is currently available only in China. It starts at CNY 2,198 (~Rs 24,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and goes up to CNY 2,498 (~Rs 27,000) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 2,798 (~Rs 30,000) for the 8GB/256GB model. No details were shared about international availability.