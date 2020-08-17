The first smartphone with an under-display camera arrives in September

With smartphone makers looking to add some innovative feature on their devices with each passing day, ZTE has taken a step ahead from the competition and announced that it will be unveiling the world’s first smartphone with an under-display camera next month.

The upcoming device from ZTE will be called the ZTE Axon 20 5G and the launch is slated for September 1 in China. The device will be the world first 5G phone featuring an under-display camera. Many device manufacturers have been working on this each for the past couple of years, but it seems like ZTE will take the crown by mass-producing a smartphone with an under-display camera.

(Image credit: prnewswire)

Apart from ZTE, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi are also working on under-display camera technology and they are also expected to hit the market sooner or later this year. It is yet to be seen how the under-display camera will affect the quality of images and how the display itself keeps up in the long run.

While ZTE hasn’t revealed any details about the device yet, it was recently spotted on TENAA which revealed certain key specs. The ZTE Axon 20 5G will come with a 6.92-inch OLED screen and under the hood, it is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. On to the cameras, the device is expected to pack a quad-camera stack with a 64MP primary camera on the rear along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP macro and depth cameras. To the front, it will come with a 32MP selfie snapper.

The ZTE Axon 5G is likely to come in three configurations - 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage respectively. The device will run on Android 10 and will pack in a 4,120mAh battery.

The availability of the smartphone outside China is still not known. So watch this space and we will tell you more as the launch day approaches.