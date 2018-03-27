Twitch for PS4 gets a major overhaul - new app for Xbox One coming soon

Anyone who regularly uses Twitch on the PS4 knows that it was in good need of a makeover. While the app did its main job - allowing gamers to watch and stream broadcasts - its was a bit of a nightmare to use.

The Twitch 1.21 update means this is no longer the case, thanks to a cosmetic spruce up and better functionality all round.

One of the biggest changes to come with the update is the ability to preview game streams. This means instead of having to click into the stream to see if it's something for you, you can hover over the screen and it will give you a lovely preview of the action.

This, thankfully, doesn't actually come with any sound - meaning it is easy to flip through a number of streams without hearing snippets of screaming audio.

Most of the other changes are cosmetic. The app just looks a whole lot better. The UI is cleaner for a start and search and setting buttons are now in clear view on the right-hand side of the panel.

Season of the Twitch

The new app was revealed by Twitch on Twitter, with a lovely reference to God of War.

Kratos demanded we make a brand new app for PS4.Who are we to upset a god?Get it on the PlayStation Store: https://t.co/4klhPViAWr pic.twitter.com/KJdSh7ZBHyMarch 26, 2018

Xbox One users who are furious with jealousy right now, don't fret - Twitch followed up its announcement with another Tweet stating that a new app for Microsoft's console is coming soon.

We haven't been hit by the Blades of Chaos just yet. If you use other platforms, like Xbox One, we'll see you there soon.March 26, 2018

Twitch has been busy of late with updates. It is now offering free games through Amazon Prime. Given Amazon owns the streaming service, this link-up makes a whole lot of sense.

It also has recently announced partnerships with DreamHack, BANDAI-NAMCO, and the Overwatch League.