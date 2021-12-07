The next Realme GT phone is already on TENAA - here's what we know

Just when the din and bustle over the launch of Realme's ultra-flagship device, the Realme GT 2 Pro, is reaching a fever pitch, we have news that the company's next smartphone from this family is up on certification websites.

You read that right! Another Realme GT-series device is already on the launchpad, as it appeared on the TENAA certification website in China bearing the model number RMX3310. The new device was spotted by 91Mobiles, which also shared some bits of its design and specifications.

The BBK Electronics-owned Chinese brand had been teasing the Realme GT 2 Pro, its most expensive device yet for awhile now. Reports also filtered in about the brand getting Qualcomm's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 under the hood of its upcoming device as part of its shift from mid-price to premium.

As for the new model spotted on the certification website, the design appears quite familiar at the rear though we cannot be sure of its flagship credentials. We do have rumors around the Realme 9i handset and believe it could have a similar design language. However, the key specs do confirm that it is indeed a GT-series device.

Realme model number RMX3310 - key specifications (expected)

The specifications provided on the TENAA website suggests a 6.62-inch Full HD-plus AMOLED panel, possibly with a robust refresh rate. The device may carry a 2.84GHz processor paired with a 128GB or 256GB storage. It's dimensions would be 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm with a total weight of 199.8 grams.

On the camera front, the device indicates a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP shooter taking the pride of place and accompanied by an 8MP and a 2MP camera. A 16MP selfie snapper also adds to the picture.

There would be a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery, which gives us enough indications that the next Realme GT-series handset gets some good fast-charging capability. This may be in the region of 65W but then we cannot be sure as yet. The device would boot on the Android 11 out of the box.

Of course, neither the moniker, nor the launch date is available on the website. This means we will keep our eyes peeled for more information around the Realme model RMX3310 and update you as and when we get it.

