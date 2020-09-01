The new LG CineBeam 4K projector puts a 300-inch movie screen in your home

If you want the closest thing possible to a movie screen in your home, the latest LG CineBeam projector – the HU810P – may be your best bet.

The 4K dual laser projector boasts an incredible flexibility in its projection size, from a compact 40 inches to a massive 300-inch image, meaning you can shift easily between small screen pictures for your bedroom or the real movie theater experience in a dedicated home cinema room.

Considering flagship projectors usually offer 120-150 inches, it's a massive jump up, and should ensure your home projection is truly impactful – important if you're not comfortable going into a cinema these days.

You're also getting 2,700 lumens of brightness, which matches the excellent HU85LA CineBeam ultra short-throw projector we reviewed last year, with 10-bit color and support for 97% of the DCI-P3 color space.

There's also support for HDR10 and HLG, the brilliant webOS smart TV platform, and the Disney Plus streaming service. Those of you who might want to set up next-gen gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X with this projector, too, will be happy to know it comes with a single HDMI 2.1 (and eARC) alongside two regular HDMI 2.0 inputs.

We're yet to receive pricing or release info, but you can expect it to land shortly – and a high price tag to match its impressive specifications.

Sound and vision

It's not by chance that the top two picks in our best projectors guide are both LG CineBeam models – the HU85LA and HU80KSW – the CineBeam range boasts excellent brightness, sharp images, and a brilliant webOS platform.

The only place they really fall short is in the audio, and the HU810P also can't output more than 10W total audio with its stereo speakers – so you will likely need external audio equipment to get the sound to match the impact of the picture.

The HU810P is compatible with Dolby Atmos, though, so it's worth noting that Atmos-encoded films will enable passthrough to whatever audio setup you do plug into it.