The latest PlayStation 4 update is reportedly causing Wi-Fi woes

Many PlayStation 4 owners were overjoyed by the recent release of the console’s 4.50 firmware upgrade as it brought with it much-longed-for external hard drive support for game installs. For some, however, that joy has been short-lived as despite some very welcome new features, it appears the upgrade has also created a serious network connection issue.

According to many reports from console owners, since installing the update they’ve been unable to connect to a Wi-Fi network to get online. For some the problem appears to be simply getting the console to connect to the network, with repeated ‘failed’ notifications appearing when they try.

Others report that the console is telling them the Wi-Fi password they’re entering is incorrect with the error code NW-31297-2, despite the fact that they know it’s not.

Making a connection

Those facing this problem have found that they’re able to connect to the network if they simply use an Ethernet cable connection to get online, rather than the Wi-Fi network.

Those without access to a wired connection, however, have found that if they remove their Wi-Fi password completely and make it an unsecured network they can also get online but this isn’t exactly ideal and not a solution you would want to rely on in the long term.

At the moment, Sony hasn’t posted any acknowledgement that the update has caused a problem and most users say that they’re being told to contact their Internet Service Provider for help.

So, if you’re PlayStation 4 is having trouble connecting to your Wi-Fi network and you’ve recently installed the 4.50 firmware update, this is likely what’s causing your problem. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for any further information and update as it becomes available.