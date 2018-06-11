The Intel Core i7-8086K is officially on sale now

In case you missed the Intel Core i7-8068K giveaway, the processor is officially on sale now.

We’ve seen the processor available for $425 (£379, AU$629) on a number of retail sites around the world including Amazon, Newegg, Overclockers and Scan, as well as MWave. That price is about $75 (£60, AU$130) more than the Intel Core i7-8700K’s current retail price of $349 (about £320, AU$500).

The premium on this chip is down to it being 300MHz faster overall than Intel’s current flagship processor. It’s also the first CPU with a factory-set 5GHz Turbo clock, and we’ve already seen some crazy liquid-nitrogen overclocking that takes the processor well past that.

Of course, this being a limited-edition run you'll need to act fast to pick up this 40th anniversary special chip – current rumors suggest Intel will only produce a total of 50,000 processors to be sold around the world.