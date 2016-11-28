The best Cyber Monday business tech deals

Today is when Cyber Monday officially hits the UK and the US with the buzz starting last week. Micro-enterprises and small businesses can benefit from the massive price cuts that often happen around this period, something that could save them thousands of Pounds (and Dollars) off products and services they would normally have bought anyway.
That’s a massive boost to the bottom line, EBITDAE and profitability. Cyber Monday was first coined back in 2005 and refers to the first working day after Thanksgiving, and is usually used by smaller retailers who cannot compete with bigger ones on the previous Black Friday to kickstart their promotions. This article has last been updated today.
Cyber Monday tech deals: VPN
- Exclusive Pure VPN deal: Only for Techradar readers is PureVPN's jaw dropping VPN offer. Buy one year of PureVPN service with a 40% discount (effective price is $49) and get another additional year for free. Get it now at: PureVPN.
- Exclusive Zenmate deal: Just for Techradar readers is ZenMate's mega VPN deal offer. Buy one year of PureVPN service with a 40% discount. Get it now at: Zenmate.
- Exclusive Invisible Browsing VPN deal: Crafted for the Techradar audience, IBVPN will give 70% off to those who buy its Ultimate VPN package (VPN + SmartDNS+ Proxy) for one year for a mere $29.95. Get it now at: Invisible Browsing Ultimate VPN.
- Exclusive Private Internet Access deal: Techradar readers get some steep discounts when they opt for a monthly, 6-monthly or a 2-year plan for $5.45, $29.95 and $59.95 respectively. Get it now at: PIA.
- Hide.me is running a promotion today for 48 hours, offering a whopping 45% off ALL its VPN plans. Get it now at Hide.me.
- Avira will have 60% off its VPN product on Black Friday/CyberWeek, but will not have any coupons… it will just be online. New users will get a 38% discount while existing users will receive the 60% off offer. Get it now at: Avira Phantom.
- VPN.SH has an exclusive offer for Techradar readers. A whole year of VPN goodness for less than you think. Get it now at: VPN.SH.
- Windscribe will give free Pro accounts to people who have existing VPN subscriptions and match the remaining time they have with that provider, from one month to one year. The firm also has a two-year VPN deal for $24. Get it now at: Windscribe.
- SaferVPN is offering BOGOF on all plans during the (from November 20 to 25). On , the firm will offer 80% off on a 3-year plan, 75% off on a 2-year plan, and 65% off on a year-long plan.
- F-Secure has a Black Friday discount for Freedome VPN. You can get 50% off F-Secure Freedome VPN subscriptions when buying through when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. The offer is valid from November 24 to end of next Monday. Get it now at: F-Secure Freedome VPN.
- Keepsolid is slashing the price on its exclusive lifetime subscription to VPN Unlimited to only $79.99. That’s a saving of $420 (the regular price is $499.99). Get it now at: Keepsolid VPN Unlimited.
- ExpressVPN is offering three-months for free when you purchase its annual VPN package. The offer will be valid from 00:01 UTC+ 8 on November 25 to 18:00 UTC+ 8 on November 29 (next Tuesday). Outside of this time period, the offer page will redirect to the homepage and will not include the 12+3 offer.
- SlickVPN is offering a scorching deal. There's 50% off all existing plans AND each new customer will get a free 100GB block Usenet account at NewsDemon.com. They will also offer a lifetime CORE account for $25 which offers full speeds but reduced locations. Get these deals now at: SlickVPN.
- AceVPN now has 50% off VPN plans plus free Smart DNS. That means that its premium VPN service will cost only $90 for three years, and $270 for its ultimate VPN package. Get it now at: AceVPN.
- NordVPN offers a special Cyber Month Deal for the whole month of November: buy the 2-year subscription with a discount of more than 70%. Get it now at: NordVPN.
- CactusVPN has up to 54% discount depending on the billing plan (54% applies to annual plans). No need for promo codes, they will be applied automatically to all new orders. Grab yourself a bargain now at: CactusVPN.
- SecureVPN is doubling your subscription when you buy one year of VPN service, a freebie worth $69.99. The offer is only valid for its desktop service. So you pay $47.70 for the first year and get the second one for free. Get it now at: SecureVPN.
- VPN.Asia has cut its Black Friday VPN packages by 50% when you use the voucher code WOW50OFF at checkout.
- VPN Secure, for Black Friday only, will offer its 1-Month OpenVPN plan, which is normally $9.95/month, at $4.95/month. Its 6-Month OpenVPN plan, which is normally $49.95, will be cut to $19.95, and the 12-Month OpenVPN plan, which is usually $79.95, will see a reduction to $39.95.
- IPVanish is offering 50% off any VPN plan, and is pointing out that its cheapest current deal is $3.25 per month if you sign up for a year’s subscription.
Cyber Monday tech deals: Laptops
- Dell Precision 15 3000 Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, 500GB hard drive and Windows 7 Pro OS. Only $949 with a saving of $605.28 or 38%. Grab it from Dell.
- HP Envy 17t laptop. 17.3-inch Full HD touchscreen, Core i7-7500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 10 Pro. Was $1499.99, now $899.99, a saving of $600. Take advantage of this offer from HP direct here.
- Microsoft Surface Book. Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, discrete GPU. Was $1,899, now $1,499, a saving of $400. Microsoft has this deal on its store right here.
- Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 460. 14-inch WQHD touchscreen, Core i7-6500U CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce 940M graphics. Was $2,649, now $1,589 with eCoupon, a saving of $1,060. You can bag this deal with Lenovo here.
- Dell XPS 13 laptop. 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD. Was $1149.99, now $949.99 after using coupon code LT949 in cart, a saving of $200. Grab this discount direct from Dell.
- HP Pavilion 15z laptop. AMD dual-core A9 APU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard disk, AMD Radeon R5 Graphics. Base model started at $579.99, now $299.99, a saving of $280. Get hold of this offer from HP here.
- Lenovo ThinkPad E560 15.6-inch laptop. Core i5-6200U CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard disk, DVD burner. Was $849, now $699 with eCoupon, a saving of $150. Head over to Lenovo for this offer.
- HP Envy 17-s151nr laptop. 17.3-inch display, Core i7-7500U CPU, 12GB RAM, 2TB hard disk, SuperMulti DVD burner, GeForce 940MX graphics. Was $1,129.99, now $799.99, a saving of $330. Grab this deal direct from HP here.
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 15.6-inch laptop. Core i3-5005U CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard disk, DVD drive, Windows 10 Pro. Was $549, now $379 after using coupon code LT379 in cart, a saving of $170. Get this one direct from Dell here.
- HP Spectre x360 13t OLED convertible laptop. 13.3-inch QHD OLED touchscreen, Skylake Core i7 CPU, 8GB memory, 256GB SSD storage. Was $1,499.99, now $999.99, a saving of $500. You’ll find this deal over at HP here.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4. Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage. Was $999, now $799, a saving of $200. Grab this deal from Microsoft.
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series sub-$200 laptop. 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 display, Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard disk, DVD drive. Was $299, now $199 after using coupon code 199LT in cart. Nab this deal off Dell here.
- Cheapest Core i3 laptop. Lenovo B50-50 Core i3 laptop with 128GB SSD and 4GB of RAM. Was £339.98, now £299.97, a saving of £50. Purchase it from or with a 500GB hard drive from
- Cheapest Core i7 laptop. HP 250 G5 Laptop with Core i7, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This business laptop costs £469 with free delivery, a saving of £130. .
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and Type Cover Bundle. Intel Core i5-6300U, 128GB storage. Was £958.99, now £699, a saving of £260. .
- Samsung Galaxy TabPro S convertible tablet with keyboard and 128GB storage. Was £849.99, only £499 with free delivery, a saving of £351. .
- Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3-Inch Tablet with Keyboard, Intel Core M3-6Y30, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage. Was £799.99, now £549.99, save £250 or just over 30%. Buy it from (or the has it for £599).
- MSI GT62VR 6RD-014UK workstation with an Intel i7-6700HQ CPU, NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5, 15.6-inch FHD IPS screen. Only £1,559.99, was £1,699.99, save £140. .
- MSI Titan SLI GT80S 6QE-039UK 18.4-inch laptop with workstation-level power. Core i7-6700HQ CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB + 256GB SSD storage, GeForce GTX 980M 8GB. Was £2,975, now £2,230, a saving of £745. Laptops Direct has this offer right here.
- Asus X555LA Full HD 15.6-inch Laptop. Core i5-5200U CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage. Was £449.99, now £299.97, a saving of £150. You’ll find this deal at Currys here.
- Acer CB5-571 15.6-inch Chromebook. Intel Celeron 3205U processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB SSD, offers up to 9 hours battery life. Was £229.99, now £199.99, a saving of £30. Snag this discounted Chromebook from Currys.
- Asus ZenBook Pro UX501VW 15.6-inch laptop. Core i7-6700HQ processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution display. This notebook has been discounted by 26% down to a price of £1,199.97. You’ll find this deal over at Laptops Direct.
- HP 2170p refurbished 11.6-inch laptop. Core i3 3217U processor, 4GB RAM, 120GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro (refurbished but comes with full one year warranty). Was £239.99, now £203.99, a saving of £36. Head over to Misco to benefit from this offer.
Cyber Monday tech deals: Desktop PCs and servers
- Lenovo ThinkStation P310 Tower Workstation with 3-year warranty. Was £749.99, now £674.99, a saving of £75 or 10% with eCoupon XEONSAVER.
- HPE ProLiant ML10 Gen9 Pentium G4400 v5 2/3.4GHz 4GB Tower Server without OS or HDD. £144.99 after cashback.
- HP 24-g099na 24-inch All-in-One PC. Intel Core i3-6100U CPU, 8GB RAM, 2TB hard disk. Was £700, now £499, a saving of £201 or 28%. Buy this computer from PC World here.
- HPE ProLiant Microserver Gen8. Intel Celeron G1610T Dual-Core 2.30GHz 4 x Non Hotplug, 4GB RAM. Was £155, now £105 after £50 cashback. Grab this deal from Servers Direct here.
- Dell PowerEdge T20 Server. Intel Xeon E-1225v3 with 4GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with free shipping, only $249, an extra saving $389 or 61%. Get it now from Dell Direct.
- Dell PowerEdge T130 Server. Intel Core i3-6100 with 8GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with free shipping, only $399, a saving of $1,016 or 60%. You can buy it directly from Dell.
- Dell Precision Tower 3420 PC. Intel Core i3 with 4GB of RAM, 500GB hard drive and Windows 7 Pro OS. Only $529.01 with a saving of $364.89 or 40%. Get it directly from Dell.
Cyber Monday tech deals: Printers
- HP M477fnw LaserJet Pro Multi-Function Colour Laser Printer with free delivery. Was £274.98, now £193.99 after cashback, a saving of £81 or 30%. .
- Dell C1760NW Wireless Colour Laser Printer with a free paper ream. Was £109.98, now £89.99, a saving of £19.99 or 18%. .
- Canon PIXMA MX925 All-in-One Wireless Printer and Fax Machine. Reduced to £85, a saving of 40%. Get this deal from John Lewis here.
- HP Officejet Pro 6960 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer with Fax. Was £109.99, now £69.99, a saving of £40, plus there’s £20 cashback available to make the total outlay £49.99. Get this deal from PC World.
- HP Envy 5646 All-in-One Wireless Printer. This MFP allows you to print, scan and copy, and it comes with two months of HP Instant Ink. Was £99.95, now half-price at £49.95. Score this deal from John Lewis here.
- Samsung ProXpress M3320ND A4 Mono Laser Printer. Free 8GB memory stick, also ships with 3k toners. Was £138, now £78 (a saving of £60 which you get via cashback). Hop on over to Printerland to benefit from this offer.
- Canon Pixma MG4250 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet A4 Colour Printer. Was £47.49, now £34, a saving of £13.49. This offer comes courtesy of Tesco.
- HP Envy 4524 All-in-one wireless inkjet printer. Comes with 5 months free instant ink. Was £49.99, now £35, a saving of £14.99 or 29%.
Cyber Monday tech deals: Software
- With the release of the new version of , BullGuard will be offering 40% off Antivirus, 70% off the new Internet Security and 70% off the new Premium Protection from Monday 22 to Friday 27.
- Incredible Mac bundle. Get Parallels, 1Password, PDFpen, Pocket Premium, Kaspersky Internet Security and many more Mac apps for only £34.99, a saving of nearly 90% or £344. Only a few days left on this one – .
- Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. Photoshop CC plus Lightroom (12-Month Licence). .
- Nuance has Black Friday deals on OmniPage Ultimate and PaperPort Professional 14, which have had price cuts of 30% and 50% respectively. Grab OmniPage Ultimate for £120 here (a saving of £50), and get PaperPort Professional 14 for £50 here (that’s half price).
Cyber Monday tech deals: Web hosting
- Save a massive 50% off your business hosting packages with UK2.net. A year's worth of costs only £59.82 excluding VAT as part of their autumn deal.
Cyber Monday tech deals: Miscellaneous offers
- BlackBerry Priv Android business smartphone. Was £549, now £288, a saving of £261 or 48%. Available directly from .
- Netgear R7000-100UKS Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wireless Gigabit 11AC router. Was £199.99, now £129.99, a saving of £70 or 35%. .
- Asus RT-AC51U Dual-Band Wireless AC750 Cloud Router 802.11ac. Was £44.79, now £25.99, a saving of £18.80 or 42%. Buy this router from Amazon here.
- Packt will be offering 50% off everything on its site until the end of the day. The deal includes everything from eBooks and videos to Mapt Pro Annual Subscriptions. Grab yourself a half-price bargain here.
- Vistaprint is offering discounts of up to 60% across its entire site via the promo code VP2911. This offer, which you can avail yourself of here, ends on November 29.
- EE Osprey 2 Mini Mobile Wi-Fi with 6GB 4GEE Data. This mobile Wi-Fi solution lets you connect up to 10 devices online simultaneously. Was £80, now £40, half-price. Grab this deal from Ryman.co.uk here.
- Netgear GS208-100UKS Desktop Switch. This is an 8 port Gigabit Ethernet Desktop Switch ideal for home and small office networks. Was £24, now £14, a saving of £10 or 42%. Head on over to Amazon for this deal.
- HP Pavilion 24xw monitor. 23.8-inch IPS LED screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, two HDMI ports, 1 VGA port. Was £149.99, now £99.99, a saving of £50. Head over to PC World to get this offer.