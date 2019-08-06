Surface Pro 5 and 6 update gives you better battery life and Wi-Fi performance

Surface Pro 6 (and 5) owners have got fresh firmware which brings a range of benefits including better battery life and in some cases wireless performance.

Provided you’re running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update or better, you will receive a Surface System Aggregator update which improves battery performance, so you can look forward to a bit more longevity when away from the mains (hopefully, anyway).

Interestingly, the update history for the Surface Pro 5 indicates that this particular tweak not only improves battery performance, but also stability, for what that’s worth. At any rate, some kind of battery benefits are being felt under the hood here.

Along with this, an update for the Surface Pen resolves an issue with the peripheral, namely an “intermittent pen top button click failure on Surface Pen with no clip”. So if you’ve been having trouble with that top button, this should no longer be the case.

Wireless wonderment

Furthermore, those who are running the latest version of Windows 10 – the May 2019 Update – also get a patch to improve Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance (for the Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller and Bluetooth radio respectively). So with any luck you might see better Wi-Fi speeds.

As ever, this firmware update should be delivered to your Surface Pro device automatically, although if you haven’t seen it yet, you can check manually to grab these goodies. To do so, click on the Start button, then heading to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

