Alleged OS X 10.10 screenshots reveal flatter, iOS 7-like design

A bunch of leaked screenshots apparently showing a redesigned OS X 10.10 interface have surfaced online ahead of Apple's WWDC 2014 opening keynote.

Showcasing a flatter, minimalist design that falls inline with iOS 7, they show a redesigned, iOS-like Notification Center, a new dock with an opaque rectangular background, a subtly different Safari with flatter toolbar buttons and a similarly redesigned Spotlight search, which now features a Quick Look function that brings up recent searches.

The screenshots were posted onto Reddit's Mac section by an account that's since been deactivated, so we're going to take the images with a pinch of fruit-tinged salt. First spotted by MacRumours (which has since deleted the images), they've been preserved by The Verge.

Leaky source

The leaker claimed that the images were taken directly from Apple's HQ in Cupertino, and we should find out if they're the real deal when WWDC kicks off this evening.

VIA MacRumours