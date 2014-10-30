Instagram is now auto-playing video ads right in your feed

Facebook began displaying video ads in users' News Feeds this year, so it was naturally only a matter of time before it began doing the same in Instagram.

Ads aren't new to Instagram, but video ads certainly are, and these are of the extra-annoying auto-playing variety.

That said, Instagram has been testing these video ads for six months, and each one is reviewed by the company - just like its still ads are, reports Adweek.

Early ad buyers reportedly include Disney, Activision, the CW, and Banana Republic.

Workin' for the weekend

Ever since Facebook's takeover of the photo-sharing app in 2012, the social network has made it clear that even adopted apples don't fall far from the tree.

Facebook introduced Instagram ads in 2013, and rumor was early this year that Instagram might even ditch long-time partner Foursquare in favor of Facebook Places.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but for now we'll definitely be enjoying all the new sponsored content clogging up our Instagram feeds.

As long as it pays the bills, right?