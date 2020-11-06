Skullcandy Spoke TWS launched at Rs 7,999 at 63% discount

Skullcandy has announced its new true wireless earbuds in India today - the Skullcandy Spoke. This is the company’s eighth TWS after the Push, Sesh, and Indy series. The Skullcandy Spoke is available at a discounted price for a limited period of time.

The Skullcandy Spoke is an in-ear style true wireless earbuds just like most of the budget earbuds. It comes with different size ear tips - S, M, L for a perfect and comfortable fit. The earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.0.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

Skullcandy Spoke features and specs

For audio, there is an 8mm driver and the buds come with an impedance of 32ohms. The frequency response ranges from 20Hz to 20KHz. The Skullcandy Spoke along with the case weighs around 57 grams.

The Skullcandy Spoke is available in black colour option only and comes with a rectangle-shaped case. On top, there is a Skullcandy logo with branding and to the front, there are three LED indicators which tells you how much battery is left. Each bud also comes with an LED light. It also features a button on the buds which can be used to adjust volume, skip tracks and take calls without touching your phone.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

Furthermore, the Skullcandy Spoke can also be used in mono mode meaning you can use one bud at a time for calls or listening to music. They are also IPX4 water-resistant which means you can carry it to your gym and workout sessions.

On a single charge, the Skullcandy Spoke is rated to last about four hours and the included case can offer up to 10 additional hours which tajes the total tally to 14 hours. It charges via micro USB port. Other features of Skullcandy Spoke include voice assistant support, EQ modes and noise isolating fit.

Price and Availability

The Skullcandy Spoke will be priced at Rs 7,999. However, it will be available for Rs 2,999 for a limited time. We don’t have the exact date when the price will go up but, should be after the festive season is over.